Are you playing DOOM: The Dark Ages when it launches? — Weekend discussion 💬

DOOM: The Dark Ages is almost here, with the next entry in id Software's iconic shooter series launching in less than a week.

The reviews are in, with the majority of critics praising what the team has put together, with bulkier combat that makes the Slayer feel slower, heavier, and stronger. I also had a blast with the game, so much so that I awarded it a rare perfect score in my review.

As you read or watch different reviews and we head into the weekend, I'm curious, are you planning to play DOOM: The Dark Ages at launch?

DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a blast, proving that developer id Software can still reinvent the wheel when needed. New combat mechanics, weapons, and more shake up the established formula in fun ways across this blockbuster prequel to DOOM (2016).

DOOM: The Dark Ages is slated to launch on May 15, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. PC players can choose between Steam, the Xbox App, or Battle.net.

Seeing as it's an Xbox first-party game, it's also launching day one into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. For anyone who buys the Premium Edition (or any Game Pass players who buy the Premium Upgrade), you can start playing early on May 13, 2025.

Every DOOM game is different from the others, and I strongly suspect the split between DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal is about to become a three-way camp with The Dark Ages in the mix.

Personally, I've appreciated each game for what it did, but I overall preferred Eternal to DOOM (2016), which is why I'm surprised the radical shift in gameplay has worked so well for me here.

The sheer spectacle is incredible, and making the levels bigger than ever (without becoming overwhelming) is awesome.

Windows Central readers, share your thoughts!

Fight demons on foot, in the sky, or with a mech. (Image credit: Microsoft / id Software)

So, I want to hear from you! Are you planning to hop in and play DOOM: The Dark Ages when it arrives, or are you holding off for some particular reason? I'm curious either way!

Are you going to play DOOM: The Dark Ages when it launches?

If you are, are you dropping something else in order to play immediately?

If not, are you just not interested, or are you trying to finish another game first?

Are you a longtime DOOM fan?

If you've played the other games, which DOOM title is your favorite?

What's your favorite game so far this year?

If there's something I didn't bring up, or if you've got a question you'd like me to answer, feel free to bring that up too!