id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages is available now, letting players dive into a medieval-tinged world of demons, fantasy, and cosmic horror.

A huge part of any DOOM game is the soundtrack, and the entire soundtrack composed by Finishing Move is now available, so you can listen to your favorite tracks on Spotify and YouTube.

Personally, my favorite is "Unchained Predator," which was used during the reveal trailer for the game back in 2024.

DOOM: The Dark Ages - Official Soundtrack - YouTube Watch On

In addition to streaming the tracks, you'll also get a copy of the soundtrack if you buy the Premium Edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages.

If you're like me and you picked up a Steam copy but can't figure out where the art book and soundtrack are, don't panic. DOOM: The Dark Ages' digital art book and soundtrack are filed under "Tools," so you'll need to filter your library to make those visible, as they're almost certainly not visible right now.

From there, just navigate to the art book and soundtrack, then load it up. You'll have the option of exporting the music files, but make sure you've got an additional 5GB space free on whatever drive you plan to keep the music on.

In my review of DOOM: The Dark Ages, I wrote that "It's an action-packed romp in the vein of prior games, but with an infusion of dark fantasy and cosmic horror. The pace has been slowed down, and many of the tools have changed, providing a fresh take on the experience, but it's still DOOM."

As a quick addendum, I've seen some players mentioning that the soundtrack seems a bit mixed and muddy by default when playing the game. While I didn't have this issue myself, I recommend going into the audio settings and setting the music to 100%, then dropping the other sounds in the game by 5%, which should help the music stand out a bit more.