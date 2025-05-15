DOOM: The Dark Ages is now available to all players through the regular edition and Xbox Game Pass. Hype for the game is at its peak, and what's just as fun is seeing how fans of the franchise celebrate away from their screen.

Like this incredible work of art crafted over the course of a week by one PaintedDragonStudios.

Once again, I am feeling humbled by my lack of any form of artistic talent.

The clip embedded on Reddit above details the whole process, of first sketching it out digitally, then hitting the canvas like a demonic Bob Ross.

It's absolutely outstanding work, and its creator will have it on display at Motor City Comic Con this weekend if you're in the neighborhood.

Just makes you want to go and rip and tear, doesn't it.

DOOM: The Dark Ages has also been turned into a tapestry, no less.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I had been hoping to go and see the Slayeux Tapestry for myself, given that its home, the Royal Armouries in Leeds, UK, is only an hour from my house. Alas, work, life, kids, and the fact it's only there until May 16, has put a stop to that.

The name is obviously a play on the historical Bayeux Tapestry, and as far as marketing plays go for a new video game, is certainly one of the more unique ones.

If you're in the area, there is still time to visit it for yourself. For everyone else, including myself, the Reddit thread embedded above shows some images courtesy of a lucky soul who did get the chance to see it.