Despite its name, the Hellfire Pepperoni is not served while literally on fire. It does, however, have spicy marinara, pepperoni, fresh habaneros, and hot honey.

DOOM: The Dark Ages launches May 15, 2025 (unless you paid extra for the Premium Edition). But you don't have to wait to enjoy the latest entry to the historic franchise. Xbox and Prince St. Pizza teamed up to create the Hellfire Pepperoni, which is inspired by DOOM: The Dark Ages.

The pizza launched on May 12 and will continue to be available until June 15. If you order a Hellfire Pepperoni pizza, you'll also receive a timed exclusive Ranger DOOM Slayer Skin and a code for a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, though the latter is only available to new users.

The pizza features spicy marinara sauce, pepperoni, fresh habaneros, and is topped with hot honey. There's an option to order an entire pizza or just a slice.

The Ranger DOOM Slayer Skin is a timed exclusive available to anyone who purchases a Hellfire Pepperoni pizza from Prince St. Pizza. (Image credit: Microsoft)

“We were fired up to collaborate with DOOM: The Dark Ages,” said Prince St. Pizza CEO Lawrence Longo.

“It’s one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time — intense, over-the-top, and totally unapologetic — with a fanbase that continues to show up. That energy inspired us to bring the heat with bold flavor, big attitude, and a little chaos — in the best way possible. We had a blast dreaming up a pizza worthy of the DOOM universe and we think fans are going to love what we cooked up.”

Hopefully, the pizza is as good as the game that inspired it. In our DOOM: The Dark Ages review, the game received praise for its art, puzzles, combat, and graphics. The title also earned high marks for adding new twists to the DOOM franchise.

Since Prince St. Pizza has locations in the United States and Toronto, Canada, I am unlikely to review the pizza like I did Nether Flame Sauce inspired by A Minecraft Movie. If you grab a Hellfire Pepperoni pizza, I'd love to hear your thoughts on it.