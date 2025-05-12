A gameplay screenshot from DOOM: The Dark Ages, the latest entry from id Software that's releasing in just a few short days.

While the popularity of multiplayer PvP shooters like Call of Duty and Valorant is as high as it's ever been, new single player FPS games are, unfortunately, becoming rarer and rarer as time goes on. With that said, there are still plenty of developers making them — including the one and only prolific studio id Software. Its modern DOOM games stand as some of the best shooters in recent memory, and now, it's back with another entry: DOOM: The Dark Ages.

A prequel to DOOM 2016 and DOOM Eternal, The Dark Ages is poised to be one of 2025's biggest and most successful new games. Ahead of its launch, it's reviewed very well, and the interesting ways in which it seeks to shake up the franchise's gameplay formula has longtime DOOM fans and newcomers alike excited to jump in the second the gates to Hell open.

Because of this, thousands of players are curious to learn precisely when that is. Luckily, in advance of DOOM: The Dark Age's launch, id Software and Bethesda have revealed the game's exact release date and launch times. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about those, as well as other details like Early Access start times, preloading information, the game's file size, and more.

What is DOOM: The Dark Ages?

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a 14-16 hour single player first-person shooter from developer id Software and publisher Bethesda (recently acquired by Microsoft and Xbox in 2021). Like DOOM 2016, DOOM Eternal, and all the other games in the series before it, The Dark Ages pits the all-powerful Doom Slayer against the demonic armies of Hell, emphasizing fast, frenetic, and offensive gameplay over defensive tactics like holding positions or taking cover. Complementing this aggressive design approach are some of the gnarliest, goriest visuals in all of gaming, along with a bombastic heavy metal soundtrack that's sure to get your head banging.

The Dark Ages is a prequel to 2016 and Eternal, and has a distinctly medieval theming compared to its more futuristic counterparts. This comes through in everything from the aesthetic of the world itself to the style of the characters, enemies, and weapons, and is even apparent in the feel of the mechanics. Indeed, while The Dark Ages still promotes constant offense like its predecessors, features like parrying and weightier melee strikes give it a uniquely heavier feel. As my colleague Samuel Tolbert wrote in his review, the prequel makes the Slayer feel like "a bulky, implacable tank instead of a barrel-rolling fighter jet."

On top of that, The Dark Ages also spices things up with some set piece-heavy segments in which you pilot a colossal Atlan mech and go toe-to-toe with beasts the size of skyscrapers, or fly around a powerful dragon mount. The reception to these in reviews has been a bit mixed, but even if you don't like them, the good news is they're only a small part of the full experience.

At release, DOOM: The Dark Ages will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC via Steam, the Xbox app, and Battle.net, and PS5. Additionally, you'll also be able to access it through Microsoft's all-you-can-eat style gaming service Xbox Game Pass. (with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you'll be able to use Xbox Cloud Gaming). Notably, The Dark Ages has an MSRP of $69.99, but you can pick it up for less; right now, it's $63.99 at CDKeys.

Here are the official launch times for DOOM: The Dark Ages around the world. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

DOOM: The Dark Ages was first announced back in June 2024, and thankfully, the wait for its release hasn't been a long one. Less than a year after its reveal, DOOM: The Dark Ages is scheduled to release on May 14, 2025 — just a few short days from now. Notably, like many other new titles, it's coming out at the same time globally at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

Something important to keep in mind is that because of time zone differences, The Dark Ages will come out earlier or later in the day for you depending on where you live, and actually won't be available to play until the morning of May 15 unless you live in the Americas.

In both the image above and the table below, all of the official launch times for DOOM: The Dark Ages are listed. Make sure to look them over so you can figure out when id Software's highly anticipated FPS will unlock in your region and time zone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time zone Launch time PDT May 14, 5:00 p.m. CDT May 14, 7:00 p.m. EDT May 14, 8:00 p.m. BRT May 14, 9:00 p.m. BST May 15, 1:00 a.m. CEST May 15, 2:00 a.m. AST May 15, 3:00 a.m. IST May 15, 5:30 a.m. CST May 15, 8:00 a.m. HKT May 15, 8:00 a.m. KST May 15, 9:00 a.m. JST May 15, 9:00 a.m. AEST May 15, 10:00 a.m. NZST May 15, 12:00 p.m.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Early Access start times

Many new AAA single player games offer fans a few days of Early Access play in exchange for buying a more expensive Deluxe, Premium, or Collector's Edition, and DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of them. Preorders for its Premium and Collector's Editions are live, and if you pull the trigger on one, you'll be able to start playing the game on May 12 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

Note that the start times for The Dark Ages' Early Access period are the exact same as the ones for the full launch coming later this week; the only difference is the release dates, which you'll find listed out below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time zone Launch time PDT May 12, 5:00 p.m. CDT May 12, 7:00 p.m. EDT May 12, 8:00 p.m. BRT May 12, 9:00 p.m. BST May 13, 1:00 a.m. CEST May 13, 2:00 a.m. AST May 13, 3:00 a.m. IST May 13, 5:30 a.m. CST May 13, 8:00 a.m. HKT May 13, 8:00 a.m. KST May 13, 9:00 a.m. JST May 13, 9:00 a.m. AEST May 13, 10:00 a.m. NZST May 13, 12:00 p.m.

DOOM: The Dark Ages launch countdown

When can you preload DOOM: The Dark Ages?

The Doom Slayer piloting an Atlan mech in DOOM: The Dark Ages. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

One of the best features in the modern gaming era is preloading — a process that enables you to download and install games ahead of their actual release date, allowing you to start playing right away once they unlock at launch time. With games becoming progressively larger in file size over the years, preloading has become increasingly valuable, especially for folks that have a slow internet connection.

Some good news is that DOOM: The Dark Ages supports preloading for those that have either preordered the title or are currently subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Specifically, preloads will become available across all of its platforms on May 12, 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET — the same time that the game's Early Access period kicks off.

DOOM: The Dark Ages download size — How big is it?

A screenshot of an armored-up demon unit you'll encounter in DOOM: The Dark Ages. (Image credit: Microsoft / id Software)

While DOOM: The Dark Ages isn't a terribly large game — lots of other big AAA titles routinely push far beyond the 100GB mark, but id Software's new prequel only just touches it on PC specifically — it's also far from a small one, too. Its file size varies depending on which platform you're using, but it ranges from 77-100GB. Below, I've included a short list of each of its download sizes on its three major platforms.

Xbox Series X|S: 77.3GB

77.3GB PlayStation 5: 85GB

85GB Windows PC: 100GB

If you don't have enough space on your system's hard drive to download and install DOOM: The Dark Ages, consider uninstalling games you're not playing right now, or delete some large files like videos if you're on a PC. Alternatively, you can snag one of the best SSDs if you'd prefer to add storage instead of freeing it up.

DOOM: The Dark Ages looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, and should absolutely be on your radar if you're hungry for a violent new single player FPS to rip and tear through.