DOOM: The Dark Ages launches on May 13 for those with early access; May 15 for everyone else.

NVIDIA has a new Game Ready Driver ready to roll out, and the big news is that it adds improved support for DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Game Ready Driver 576.40 WQHL can be downloaded now directly from NVIDIA.com, but it's also available to download through the NVIDIA App for a more streamlined process.

The driver update arrives just in time.

DOOM: The Dark Ages goes live on May 13 for those who purchased the Premium Edition or Collector's Bundle, with those on the Standard Edition (available through Game Pass) getting access on May 15.

NVIDIA explains in its corresponding blog post that its new driver "optimizes your GeForce PC or laptop for DOOM: The Dark Ages, featuring native idTech8 ray tracing enhanced by DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and Ray Tracing."

While this is a great start that allows RTX 50-series owners to get the best experience possible, NVIDIA isn't done with DOOM. It's expected that the game will pick up Path Tracing as a PC exclusive shortly after launch.

You can get a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages when you buy an eligible RTX 50-series GPU, pre-built PC, or gaming laptop. (Image credit: Acer | ASUS | Corsair | Bethesda)

As a reminder, the NVIDIA and DOOM promotion I covered a couple of weeks ago is still available until May 21, 2025.

Those who buy an eligible RTX 5000 GPU, pre-built gaming PC, or gaming laptop get a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition.

That package will get you early access on May 13, plus a bunch of extra goodies like campaign DLC, skin packs, and a digital artbook and soundtrack.

Our own Samuel Tolbert reviewed DOOM: The Dark Ages, handing it a perfect score and a Windows Central Must Play award.

Looking at our DOOM review roundup, it's clear that id Software has another banger headed our way.

What else is new with NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 576.40?

DOOM: The Dark Ages is hogging a lot of the spotlight around this NVIDIA driver update, and for good reason. But it's not the only title picking up improvements and optimizations.

New World: Aeternum is expected to enter its eighth season on May 13, and NVIDIA is ready with a DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation (MFG) update.

Within the NVIDIA app, the new driver adds a bunch of new DLSS overrides for popular games. For RTX 50-series owners, it means that you can enable MFG even if the game only technically offers standard Frame Gen.

Here are the new games added to NVIDIA's full list of games and apps with DLSS overrides.

Bodycam

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Commandos Origins

Lost Skies

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Necrophosis

New World: Aeternum

No More Room in Hell 2

RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Spirit of the North 2

Steel Seed

Tempest Rising

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Warframe

There are also some new optimal settings tweaks available for Assassin's Creed Shadows and Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered.

If you enjoy the one-click optimization route and you play these games, I urge you to test out the difference before and after the new driver update.

NVIDIA's latest driver is short on bug fixes

NVIDIA hasn't had a lot of success with its string of driver updates dating back to when the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 were released.

I wrote about the massive list of bug fixes that came with Game Ready Driver 576.02 on April 16, as well as the community response that quickly turned negative when it became apparent that the fixes hadn't actually fixed a lot of the problems.

This time, for version 576.40, there are just a few mentions of fixes.

[Monster Hunter Wilds] Random stability issues

[RTX 50 series] Dead Space Remake displays shadow flicker

[RTX 50 series] Colors may appear slightly saturated in games when in game-resolution is below the native resolution of the monitor

[RTX 50 series] ASUS PG32UQXR/Asus ROG PG248QP/Asus ROG PG32UCDM display may boot to black screen

Slight stutter may be observed on certain LG TVs at lower refresh rates when G-SYNC is enabled

My regards to any NVIDIA users who don't see whatever issue is currently plaguing them on the list of fixes above.