The Slayer's next outing is upon us with the arrival of DOOM: The Dark Ages.

DOOM is a franchise that has changed and evolved over the years, but the core has always remained the same, tasking players with obliterating demons using heavy weaponry.

The next big shake-up is on the way, with the developers working to preserve the core of what's made recent DOOM games special, while still inventing entirely new ways of butchering the forces of Hell.

Here's everything you need to know about DOOM: The Dark Ages.

What is DOOM: The Dark Ages?

Slaughter demons with medieval weaponry. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

DOOM is a first-person shooter franchise that began with the original DOOM in 1993. The game was a huge hit critically and commercially, spawning a massive series filled with sequels, quasi-reboots, and re-releases.

With DOOM (2016), developer id Software reimagined what DOOM could be, introducing gory kills while retaining the fast-paced shooting the original games were known for.

The developer doubled down on this approach with 2020's DOOM Eternal, which played quite similarly to DOOM 2016 but with new tools and weapons like a shoulder-mounted flamethrower and Super Shotgun grappling hook.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is arguably the most radical shift for these modern games, changing up many gameplay mechanics and altering the flow of combat. The game is a prequel, meaning its story is set before the events of DOOM (2016).

When is the release date for DOOM: The Dark Ages? DOOM: The Dark Ages is slated to launch on May 15, 2025 for all platforms. Anyone buying the Premium Edition of the game gets two-day early access, and can start playing on May 13.

Ride a cybernetic dragon in DOOM: The Dark Ages. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

DOOM: The Dark Ages was first revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. A few months later, during the January 2025 Xbox Developer_Direct, id Software and Bethesda Softworks revealed that DOOM: The Dark Ages was launching on May 15, 2025.

In keeping with a trend seen with many other big games, the Premium Edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages offers early access, letting players start going through the game on May 13.

That also means DOOM: The Dark Ages is arriving before Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, another Xbox first-party game. In a fun crossover event, the DOOM Slayer is included as a skater in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

What platforms will DOOM: The Dark Ages release on?

DOOM: The Dark Ages features a cinematic story presentation. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

DOOM (2016) was released on Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation 4, with a Nintendo Switch port coming later.

Similarly, DOOM Eternal launched on Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation 4, with a Nintendo Switch port coming a while later. DOOM Eternal also received a free upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, providing increased image quality and even 120 FPS options for players.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, ditching last-generation consoles.

That allows id Software to push new technology with its proprietary id Tech 8 game engine, including requiring ray tracing. If you're not sure your computer has the hardware needed, be sure to consult the DOOM: The Dark Ages PC requirements.

It's also worth noting that as an Xbox first-party game, the Standard Edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on day one.

It's possible we could see a Nintendo Switch 2 port announced in the future. However, there has been no information on this front as yet.

DOOM: The Dark Ages special editions and preorders

The Collector's Edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages includes a statue. (Image credit: Bethesda/ID Software)

There are three main editions of DOOM: The Dark Ages that are available for preorder, plus one more that's a hair more complicated.

Any version of the game that is preordered includes some bonus skins for the DOOM Slayer, Atlan Mech, and the cybernetic dragon.

The Standard Edition just includes the game, and this is the primary version that most players will likely want to grab.

The Premium Edition also includes two-day early access, as well as bundling in a digital soundtrack, artbook, and future campaign DLC. It's not clear at this time what the DLC looks like, but DOOM Eternal received two DLC expansions with the Ancient Gods Part 1 and Part 2, so we could see something similar for DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Finally, the Collector's Edition of the game also includes a statue of the DOOM Slayer, a red keycard replica, and a Steelbook case.

For anyone playing through Xbox Game Pass (or anyone that at first grabs the Standard Edition) there's also a Premium Upgrade option, which includes the two-day early access, digital artbook and soundtrack, and campaign DLC, but not the game itself.

What is the gameplay in DOOM: The Dark Ages like?

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Developer_Direct 2025 (4K) | Coming May 15, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

While every DOOM game from id Software is a first-person shooter, there are some big differences between many of these titles.

DOOM 3 infamously slowed the pace of the gameplay to a crawl, making it more of a survival-horror title instead of an adrenaline-pumping shooter.

While DOOM: The Dark Ages has many things in common with its immediate predecessors, there's also some big changes.

The double-jump has been removed, and the game speed has been slowed a bit, though this second part can be adjusted in the accessibility options, which allow players to tune different elements separately.

Many of the weapons in DOOM: The Dark Ages have a medieval theme, including the Skull Crusher, which grinds up skulls and shoots the fragments out in a wide spread. There's also the Rail Spike, which can impale foes and make them stick to walls.

Naturally, the Super Shotgun also returns, firing both barrels at once for a powerful close-range blast. The Shield Saw can be used to block enemy projectiles, as well as thrown into enemies before returning Captain America-style.

Players can swap between three different melee weapons: A gauntlet, a mace, and a flail. Each weapon has advantages and disadvantages, depending on your exact playstyle.

The Skull Crusher is abtly named. (Image credit: Bethesda/ID Software)

Players aren't just fighting demons on the ground either, as this game is finally introducing the massive Atlan Mechs that were teased in DOOM Eternal. The Slayer can pilot this mech, unleashing its massive machine gun and fist-fighting other similarly-sized demons.

There's also a cybernetic dragon, which players can ride around particular levels. The dragon breathes fire, engaging in aerial combat while unleashing extra damage with the gatling gun on its back.

The Atlan Mechs and dragon riding are described as not being one-offs, meaning players will be able to use each more than once during the course of the campaign.

Who is the composer for DOOM: The Dark Ages?

Stand and fight. (Image credit: Bethesda/ID Software)

Music is a key component of DOOM games, with a roaring metal soundtrack providing the perfect backdrop for killing demons.

The soundtrack for DOOM: The Dark Ages is being composed by Finishing Move. This group has previously collaborated on a number of Xbox projects, providing music for games like Halo 2 Anniversary and Halo Wars 2.