Having been teased since the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, we now finally know more about the new Blackout-inspired battle royale mode we've been waiting on.

Black Ops Royale brings the spirit of the original Call of Duty battle royale experience into Warzone with Season 02 Reloaded.

As it's in Warzone (and unlike the original Blackout) you don't need to own Black Ops 7 in order to play. It's free for all to enjoy, though it does things a little differently, and it's only for Black Ops 7 weapons and equipment.

Exactly when you can play Black Ops Royale in Call of Duty: Warzone

Black Ops Royale is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone! - YouTube Watch On

While Black Ops Royale will launch with Season 02 Reloaded, it won't be live at the same time as the rest of the content drops.

Black Ops Royale goes live on Thursday, March 12, at 9PM PT, which is midnight Friday, March 13, on the East Coast, and a more sleep-defying 5AM GMT. Folks in Europe are going to have to get up early if they want to be the first to play!

Black Ops Royale brings the spirit of Blackout to the modern Warzone audience and completely changes up the gameplay. Gone are the loadouts and buy stations; instead, you have to scavenge all of your gear in order to survive and, ultimately, win.

It's set on the new Avalon map that, until now, has only been part of the campaign and the Endgame modes.

This is an original Blackout-inspired Battle Royale with no Loadouts, no Gulag, and no Buy Stations. Wingsuit in, scavenge to survive, upgrade weapons through rarity, master Cradle Breaches, and outlast 24 rival squads on Avalon’s massive warzone. Activision

The Wingsuit will be a vital tool for traversing the large Avalon map quickly. The original Call of Duty battle royale Perks system is back, albeit with a twist. None of the five slots are fixed, they can be swapped and consumed as needed to give yourself the ultimate edge.

This is one of the biggest changes to Warzone in recent memory, and whether it truly does recapture the glorious old days, time will tell. At least we don't have to wait too much longer.

I'm just wondering if there will be any easter eggs to unlock...

