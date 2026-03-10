Click for next article

Paradox Junction is based on Nuketown, but not the Nuketown we know from Multiplayer.

Season 02 Reloaded is upon us for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, but it's a little bit of an unusual rollout when it comes to the content.

Besides the hotly anticipated Black Ops Royale mode coming to Warzone, Black Ops 7 Zombies is getting its third big map, too, Paradox Junction, following on from Ashes of the Damned and Astra Malorum.

Ordinarily we'd expect update content to go live on a Thursday, but that's not the case this time around. Here's exactly when you can play Paradox Junction.

When does Paradox Junction go live in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies?

Paradox Junction Gameplay Trailer | Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - YouTube Watch On

So, when can you play?

Paradox Junction goes live with the bulk of the Season 02 Reloaded content on Wednesday, March 11, at 9am Pacific.

For those on the East Coast, that's 12pm, and thanks to the U.S. having put its clocks forward, it'll be live an hour earlier for those of us in Europe. The UK will go live at 4pm with it being 5pm in mainland Europe.

As it's a new map, as is traditional, there will be no Directed Mode for a little while. Players can also unlock a series of rewards for completing the main easter egg:

A new Blundergat Wonder Weapon Skin, Calling Card, and 10,000 XP.

Complete Paradox Junction Mastery Challenge for another Calling Card and 5,000 XP.

Obtain the necessary Intel — Audio Logs, Documents, and Artifacts — to earn a third Calling Card and another 10,000 XP.

Players who complete the Main Quest before Directed Mode arrives for this map will also earn a unique Calling Card variant.

As on the existing maps, Cursed Mode will be unlocked upon completion of the main easter egg, and there are new relics to uncover.

Paradox Junction will also have a leaderboard event during Season 02 Reloaded, with another raft of time-limited rewards to get your hands on.

