Do you need to own Black Ops 7 to be able to play Black Ops Royale?
Unlike Blackout, which was tied to owning Black Ops 4, Call of Duty's latest incarnation, Black Ops Royale, is free to play. It's part of Warzone, not Black Ops 7, though its weapons, equipment, and map are all tied to this year's game only. Pre-Black Ops 7 weapons will not be compatible with this mode.
The long-awaited reveal of the Blackout-inspired mode for Call of Duty has finally happened, and it's coming on March 12 (or March 13, depending on which part of the world you're in.)
Its name could trick folks into thinking they need Black Ops 7 in order to play; after all, the original Blackout was part of Black Ops 4. To play battle royale, you had to buy the whole game.
That's not the case now, as Black Ops Royale will be part of the Warzone package. It's being tagged on as another mode, similar to how Battle Royale and Resurgence currently are.
The difference being it's on Avalon, it has a different ruleset (no loadouts or buy stations, for example), and it uses the Black Ops 7 weapon and equipment catalog. So anything you use on the other modes from previous Call of Duty games won't be part of the loot pool here.
But as Warzone is integrated with Black Ops 7 anyway, you'll be able to enjoy the same leveling progress across both. If you want to get a heads-up on the map layout, though, and you do own Black Ops 7, jump into Endgame and explore!
