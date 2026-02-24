Overwatch is going through something of a renaissance right now. After dropping the “2” and reverting back to just Overwatch, players have returned in huge numbers, thanks in no small part to the arrival of Jetpack Cat.

The game has already beaten its all-time Steam player record, and it is climbing the charts again on both Xbox and PlayStation.

Now Blizzard is turning its attention to mobile. It has announced Overwatch Rush and even shared an early gameplay preview, so here is a quick breakdown of what to expect.

What is Overwatch Rush?

Overwatch Rush | Early Development Gameplay Preview - YouTube Watch On

Overwatch Rush is a brand new game set in the same universe, designed specifically for mobile. It is a top-down hero shooter, which makes it very different from its first-person PC and console counterparts.

It is being developed by a separate team within Blizzard to avoid disrupting work on the main game. Overwatch Rush is aimed squarely at mobile players, and from what we have seen so far, it does not look bad at all.

Based on the preview, the game features heroes such as Soldier 76 (my favorite), Reinhardt, Pharah, Reaper, Lúcio, Mercy, and Tracer. The full roster has not yet been confirmed.

Overwatch Rush screenshot (Image credit: Blizzard)

Ultimate abilities are present, and the gameplay appears to revolve around objectives, much like the main game.

The preview does a solid job of showing what players can expect. There is no release date yet, but Blizzard is encouraging players to join the official Discord for updates.

The minimum requirement is 3GB of RAM. Blizzard provides examples for supported devices, including the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Google Pixel 4a on Android, as well as the iPhone XS and iPhone SE 2nd Gen on iOS, which are decently old phones by today's standards.

Controller support is not available in the current version, though Blizzard says it is exploring the option as development continues.

Unfortunately, that is all we know for now. Even so, it looks promising, and while I am not heavily into Overwatch myself, I can see myself giving this one a try.

Personally I'd like to see it make its way past mobile, the game looks perfect for the Nintendo Switch, and I mean why not Xbox and PlayStation too?

Passing it over to you!

What do you think about Overwatch heading to mobile with a top down spin off? Let us know in the comments and make sure to take part in our poll below:

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.