The Warlock is Diablo 4's "heavy metal" new class, but while you wait, you can play Paladin for free or earn some DOOM crossover cosmetics

Today Blizzard pulled back the veil on what’s next for Diablo 4, and the Warlock is the second new class arriving with Lord of Hatred on April 28. We've been enjoying the Warlock in Diablo 2: Resurrected, but today is the first time we've heard more about how it will play in Diablo 4.



The developer deep dive clarified how the class plays, how you build it, and what to expect from the expansion Lord of Hatred, as well as more details on the Season of Slaughter, which starts on March 11.



“Warlock stands as a fresh fantasy for Diablo 4, its identity is rooted in rebellion and a heavy metal attitude. The Warlock’s chaos is barely held in check, constantly transforming the battlefield.”



Core gameplay and class identity

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Warlock is a Willpower based caster that uses two resources: Wrath for direct destructive spells and Dominance to summon and sustain demons. That dual resource design means you will be balancing immediate damage with pet management and positioning.

Two resources - Wrath fuels your spells; Dominance powers your demons (the split looks similar to Diablo 3's Demon Hunter)

Pet control - You can summon deons, control where they go and decide how long they stick around

Combo potential - Abilities are built to interact, letting you chain affects and create battlefirled reactions

The Warlock is a class that blends spectacle with tactical choices, expect moment that feel cinematic while still rewarding deliberate play.

Soul shards and fragments