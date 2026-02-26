Blizzard reveals BlizzCon 2026 Community Night — creators can win up to $4,000
Show off your best cosplay, short films, artwork, and more to win big cash prizes for BlizzCon 2026's Community Night, which you can sign up for today.
BlizzCon 2026 is still many months away, but that won't stop Blizzard Entertainment from building hype for it, as it announced the BlizzCon 2026 Community Night Contests.
This is a series of contests that will be held at the end of Day 1 of BlizzCon on September 12, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center, where aspiring artists and content creators get together to show their love for Blizzard's franchises like Warcraft, Overwatch, and StarCraft through various forms of art.
This year's contests will feature five judges, a prize pool with a total sum of $33,000 USD, and the return of the Talent Contest, where performers can showcase their talents.
The contests being held for BlizzCon 2026 Community Night will include (as stated by Blizzard Entertainment):
- Cosplay Contest: Show off your original designs and craftsmanship in one of four categories, including Master Crafter, Colossal Creation, Epic FX, and Dynamic Duo, with all four category winners entered to win the prestigious Best in Show.
- Art Contest: Channel your creativity into original artwork inspired by Blizzard’s universes, from physical sketches to digital masterpieces.
- Short Film Contest: Create a unique short film (3 minutes or shorter) using characters, scenes, or themes from Blizzard’s worlds for your chance to shine.
- Talent Contest: Musical performances, dance, juggling, acrobatics, or other skills inspired by Blizzard can once again headline the Main Stage!
The prizes for winning these contests are as follows:
"The finalists for the BlizzCon 2026 Cosplay Contest will receive two complimentary BlizzCon 2026 Passes (which are ineligible for resale and are non-transferable). Category winners (Master Crafter, Colossal Creation, Epic FX, Dynamic Duo) each receive $2,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon Best-in-Show winner (chosen from the category winners) will receive an additional $4,000 USD"
Art Contest
- 1st Place: $4,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon
- 2nd Place: $2,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon
- 3rd Place: $1,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon
Short Film Contest
- 1st Place: $4,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon
- 2nd Place: $2,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon
- 3rd Place: $1,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon
Talent Contest
- 1st Place: $4,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon
- 2nd Place: $2,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon
- 3rd Place: $1,000 USD and a complimentary pass to a future BlizzCon
To enter these contests, you must complete a submission form on Blizzard Entertainment's official website before May 15, 2026. For more information on these contests, please refer to the Community Night page on BlizzCon's website.
Stay tuned for more info as we keep an eye out for more news regarding the long-awaited return of BlizzCon on September 12, 2026
What are your thoughts on the BlizzCon 2026 Community Night Contests?
Are you looking forward to seeing all the cool cosplay and art that fans will create at BlizzCon 2026? Are you planning on entering the Community NIght Contests yourself to win those sweet cash prizes?
If you have any thoughts on the matter, let us know in the comments below.
