I changed my Windows 11 wallpaper immediately the moment my friend sent me this

News
By published

The Windows Central colors meet Windows 11's "Bloom" wallpaper in this mashup.

Windows Bliss wallpaper recreated with Windows Central colors
This combination of Windows 11's "Bloom" wallaper and the Windows Central colors now sits as my desktop background. (Image credit: Microsoft | Edited with Gemini)

Last week I highlighted a wallpaper that combined the famous "Bliss" image that was the default background on Windows XP with the "Bloom" wallpaper of Windows 11. "Feeling of Nostalgia - Windows 11 Bliss Wallpaper" drew quite a bit of attention, not all of which was good.

"Yummy ai slop," said one comment. "AI, artificial insult," said another.

Article continues below