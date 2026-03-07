Click for next article

A familiar question was recently posted in the Reddit community: What feature(s) do you consider Windows should already have? Looking at the community response, the answer isn't more features. It's about bringing back to the basics that should have been solved a decade ago.

The discussion around Windows 11 quickly revealed something deeper than feature wishlists. What many users want is not more innovation. They want a system that's simpler, faster, and fully under their control.

A call for a leaner operating system

One of the most repeated themes was the desire for a stripped-down version of the operating system. A true minimal install without having to resort to a debloat script or a modified ISO file.

On Reddit, user jdavid captured the frustration clearly: "With the hardware crunch of 2026, Windows should prioritize DEBLOATING." He went further, imagining a version lean enough to run on 2 or 4GB of RAM again. That sentiment was echoed by 1stUserEver, who summarized the mood bluntly: "Stripped down mode with bare minimum. no bs."

Performance came up repeatedly, especially around system search. Several users called for what should be a basic expectation in a modern operating system, including fast and reliable file discovery. Mr-TotalAwesome put it plainly: "A fast working search in file explorer." Meanwhile, ManolitoMystiq compared it to macOS, arguing that Spotlight "works amazingly well—especially compared to Windows Search."

The "AI Killswitch" and the battle for control

Control over AI was another theme, and the backlash wasn't subtle. User YOYOWORKOUT asked for an "AI killswitch." Fluffy_Return1449 wrote simply, "Remove everything AI." And perhaps the most forceful phrasing came from egosumumbravir, who demanded "A great big button that says ‘[...] the AI [...] EVERYWHERE in the OS and it's linked apps." Crude, yes. But unmistakably clear.

Customization is another fracture point. It's 2026, and we're still arguing over the Taskbar. It sounds trivial until you realize it represents a decade of Microsoft stripping away basic control over your own workflow. ROIDUMZ immediately answered the original question with "movable taskbar," and others chimed in with reminders that this used to exist years ago. It's a clear example of the operating system reducing user freedom in favor of a locked-down experience.

For power users, the frustration runs even deeper. One of the most detailed responses came from joeysundotcom, who described a "no-guardrail mode." He envisioned "Mandatory local login," "No telemetry whatsoever," "Manual updates," "No Azure components," and "Everything just shuts the F up, gets out of your way and lets you cook." It reads extreme, but it reflects a persistent sentiment that the operating system increasingly feels like a managed service instead of a locally owned machine.

Compatibility and everyday usability

The demand for proper app isolation also surfaced. User getabath described the current installation model as a "wild west," pointing out how apps scatter files across Program Files, AppData, and the Registry. The real complaint is not about technical implementation. It's about the system slowly getting heavier over time, and people want apps they can fully remove and features they can completely turn off.

Gaming compatibility sparked another layer of frustration. JoseLunaArts shared a striking example, noting that a modern Windows 11 gaming laptop struggles with older titles that ran flawlessly on a 2016 under Windows 10. Whether the root cause is drivers or configuration changes, the perception matters. Backward compatibility has historically been one of Windows' strongest pillars.

And then there is the theme of simplicity. anything_taken asked, almost innocently, "Windows 11 already helps me run games i want, watch youtube and post on reddit. What else should it have?" That comment might seem blunt, but it shows a clear divide. Some people are fine with how things work now. Others feel the operating system has become too complicated for simple tasks.

Even seemingly small interface decisions sparked irritation. Thin scrollbars drew criticism from ltcomdatared, who described them as "extremely difficult to get a hold of," especially with aging eyesight. These details may appear minor in isolation, but collectively, they shape daily usability.

The takeaway here isn't complicated

All these comments are not random. They show a clear pattern. Users keep asking for fewer forced features, better performance, and more control.

There is no overwhelming demand for radical new features. There is no clear cry for more services or tighter cloud bundling. Instead, the loudest message is to make the operating system fast, make it optional, and stop getting in the way.

Microsoft has already announced that in 2026, it'll focus on pain points from feedback to restore the reputation of Windows 11. However, whether the company will respond to every request is another question. But the conversation shows something important. The community is not asking for the impossible. They are asking for Windows to feel like their system again.

💬What Windows 11 users are really saying

Windows 11 has been evolving for years, but the community is getting louder about the features they believe should already be part of the OS. These aren’t wild wishlist items or niche power‑user demands. They’re practical, obvious improvements that many feel Microsoft has overlooked for too long. The feedback is sharp, honest, and coming from people who use Windows every day and want it to be better.

If you’ve been living with Windows 11 and feel like some basic functionality is still missing, you’re not alone. The community has spoken, and their most‑requested features paint a clear picture of where Windows 11 still falls short.

Now we want to hear from you. Which missing features drive you up the wall, and what do you think Microsoft needs to prioritize next?

