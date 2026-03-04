No, an AI-focused "Windows 12" is not coming this year — false report gets the facts completely wrong

A new report has caught the internet's attention, claiming that Windows 12 is coming this year and will be a modular, AI-powered OS. Here's why that's wrong.

Windows 12 logo on a colorful desktop background
(Image credit: Screenshot: Windows Central / Device: Edited with Gemini)

People are up in arms over a new report that appears to claim that a Windows 12 is likely to launch this year as a modular, AI-powered OS. As you might expect, such news has ruffled a lot of feathers in the tech space, especially when you consider the extreme pushback around Microsoft’s AI efforts on Windows 11 in recent months.

The report appears to have originated from PCWorld, but has gained mass attention on Reddit with over 12,000 upvotes and thousands of angry comments.

But should a Windows 12 happen?

Even if there are no plans to ship a Windows 12 this year, the question does remain: should a Windows 12 actually happen? Given the state of Windows 11 and the negative sentiment that surrounds it, perhaps starting fresh with a Windows 12 isn't such a bad idea for Microsoft.

This is a conversation I know the company is having internally. If it's not able to right the ship with Windows 11 and improve its reputation, it may have no choice but to pivot to a Windows 12. Of course, if that were to happen, it wouldn't be until next year at the earliest.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what you would do if you were Microsoft. Would you pivot to Windows 12 or try to fix Windows 11 instead?

