Microsoft just signed this Teams feature’s retirement papers before its replacement is ready

News
By published

Teams will stop emailing you about meeting recordings expiring, but the option to keep those notifications coming is not ready yet.

Microsoft Teams app and logo running on a laptop and smartphone.
Teams is retiring expiration emails in June, but the replacement toggle is still in the works. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

Microsoft Teams will soon stop spamming you with emails about meeting recordings expiring. The end of those notifications will be welcome by many, since the pestering can feel a bit redundant. But Microsoft's announcement of the change is a bit strange.

Email notifications from Microsoft Teams about expiring meeting recording are set to stop on June 1, 2026. The company promises that there will be a new setting in place before that cutoff, but I have to wonder why the tech giant has a definitive cutoff for a feature when the replacement is still in the works.

Article continues below

Why is Microsoft Teams getting rid of these notifications?

Teams users complained about the emails to Microsoft, claiming there are a lot of notifications for information that is not very valuable.

Policies relating to meeting recordings expiring or getting deleted will not be changed when the emails stop being sent out.

🗨️ Will you miss these Teams recording alerts?

I want to hear from the people actually managing these tenants. Will you miss the constant chime of expiration alerts, or do you prefer the pestering over the risk of losing a meeting recording forever? Let me know in the comments!

Click to join us on r/WindowsCentral

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.

Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott