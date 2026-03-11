Click for next article

Teams is retiring expiration emails in June, but the replacement toggle is still in the works.

Microsoft Teams will soon stop spamming you with emails about meeting recordings expiring. The end of those notifications will be welcome by many, since the pestering can feel a bit redundant. But Microsoft's announcement of the change is a bit strange.

Email notifications from Microsoft Teams about expiring meeting recording are set to stop on June 1, 2026. The company promises that there will be a new setting in place before that cutoff, but I have to wonder why the tech giant has a definitive cutoff for a feature when the replacement is still in the works.

"For those customers that would like to continue receiving email notifications, we will create a new setting and make it available before June 1st," said Microsoft. "This will be a per-tenant setting. We will send another message center post once this setting is available and update our documentation in this discussion and on our support page."

Features often get delayed. Microsoft has postponed the release of its controversial location tracking feature for Teams multiple times.

"Why launch this before the "keep current setting" is in place. Better to launch it all in one package?" asked Markus Johansson in a comment below the post.

Of course, Microsoft could just delay the transition entirely if needed, but it's still a bit strange to announce the change this way.

Why is Microsoft Teams getting rid of these notifications?

Teams users complained about the emails to Microsoft, claiming there are a lot of notifications for information that is not very valuable.

Policies relating to meeting recordings expiring or getting deleted will not be changed when the emails stop being sent out.

🗨️ Will you miss these Teams recording alerts?

I want to hear from the people actually managing these tenants. Will you miss the constant chime of expiration alerts, or do you prefer the pestering over the risk of losing a meeting recording forever? Let me know in the comments!

