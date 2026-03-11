Click for next article

Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K Plus arrive in a quirky box, yearning to appeal to a younger gaming audience.

Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh is real. The company just announced two new Core Ultra 200S Plus desktop processors with spec bumps, along with some interesting architectural tweaks that it says will deliver "value that's hard to beat". Technically, there are four, but the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus and Core Ultra 7 270K Plus just have extra 'KF' variants that skip integrated graphics.

The chips should launch at "suggested prices" of $199 for the U5 250K Plus and $299 for the U7 270K Plus via Intel's retail partners, starting on March 26, 2026 — just over two weeks from now. Naturally, I expect to see pre-built desktop PCs with the same Core Ultra 200S Plus processors appearing at the same time, but that'll depend on each OEM.

The Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Ultra 5 250K Plus are the fastest desktop gaming processors Intel has ever built. Robert Hallock, Intel

And yes, Intel is proudly marketing itself to the PC gaming category with this Arrow Lake Refresh, rather than focusing on AI as it did during the original Core Ultra 200S reveal in 2024. The company boasts "up to 15% geomean faster gaming performance" over their desktop predecessors, and "up to 103% better multithread performance compared to competing CPUs in their segments".

Those architectural tweaks come via a new Intel Binary Optimization Tool, described with a technical word salad as a "binary translation layer optimization capability that can improve native performance in select games". As an Intel Arc graphics enthusiast, I'll just take it as a welcome hint of its ongoing (if at times quiet) roadmap for Intel gaming platforms.

Inte's Core U7 270K Plus and U5 250K Plus chips looking skinny and familiar as ever. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The new processors use the same LGA 1851 desktop motherboard socket as the Core Ultra 5 245K that I tested a couple of years ago, alongside the benchmark-crushing Core Ultra 9 285K. That means I can still use the same Z890 motherboard as before — or any 800-series board for that matter — and focus instead on the new core count and speed bump.

This Arrow Lake Refresh adds four more of Intel's efficiency cores (E-cores), bringing the Core Ultra 5 250K Plus to 18 total (6 Performance and 12 Efficiency), while the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus jumps to 24 (8 Performance and 16 Efficiency). That, and we'll get a 900 MHz speed boost, at least when specifically comparing the new duo to its U5 245K and U7 265K predecessors.

So, we're getting higher speeds with added cores, and a more attractive price point than Arrow Lake's first desktop adventure. That, and native support for DDR5 memory clocked at 7200 MT/s, up from 6400 MT/s (though you can still push for 8000+ MT/s with overclocking). That's cool, but it's probably not a completely thrilling prospect for your average PC gamer suffering the ongoing memory crisis.