'Fallout 76' Xbox players in Japan have been blocked from Fallout 1st for months — Microsoft finally responds

Fallout 76 has improved a ton in recent years, but not if you're an Xbox player in Japan.

This is a bit of an odd one, and frankly continues to be, but at least we've got an updated for you now.

Over the past few weeks, I've received a number of DMs from Japanese Xbox Fallout 76 players who noted that, for some reason, the game's premium subscription Fallout 1st became inexplicably removed from their regional version of the game.

Fallout 76 is an MMO-lite from Bethesda, based on the popular post-apocalyptic Fallout franchise. In the game, players battle bosses, build shelters, and collaborate on a variety of activities on quests to improve their gear and power. As a soft-MMORPG, the game also has an optional subscription feature, which comes with some pretty important quality of life benefits.

People playing Fallout 76 without Fallout 1st are honestly playing the game on hard mode (perhaps "annoying mode" would be more appropriate.) Without Fallout 1st, your inventory space becomes quite aggressively limited in Fallout 76, making organizing loot and farming gear quite irritating.

As such, if you're a dedicated Xbox player in Japan, it would've been somewhat alarming to find that your subscription was inexplicably cancelled in December 2025, without warning.

Sadly, we still have no explanation, but at least Microsoft has offered an update: "The Fallout 1st subscription service will be coming to Xbox players in Japan later in 2026. We appreciate the patience and continued support of the Japanese Fallout community and will share more details as soon as possible."

Machine translated into Japanese via Google, it reads: "Fallout 1st サブスクリプション サービスは、2026 年後半に日本の Xbox プレイヤー向けに提供される予定です。日本の Fallout コミュニティの皆様のご理解と継続的なご支援に感謝申し上げます。詳細は近日中にお知らせいたします。"

It's particularly egregious given how little support Xbox has historically given to Japan for its products and services, but doubly so considering Fallout 1st in Japan, a product Microsoft owns, is still available on Steam and PlayStation.

Microsoft has refused to offer an explanation as to why this is happening, but speculation online suggests it could be to do with Xbox's systems straying out of full compliance with Japanese financial regulations on payments.

It would behove Microsoft to be more transparent about this, considering how poorly Xbox is already received in Japan. It's clearly some kind of mistake on their end, and the relatively low priority the firm has given to transparency on this issue is another negative mark against Xbox's report card in the region.

Microsoft has done some good work to win support from Japanese developers and consumers over the past few years, spearheaded in part by outgoing Xbox President Sarah Bond. Xbox finally landed popular franchises like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Yakuza, and Persona — but small issues like this Fallout 76 situation persist. If Microsoft wants its next-gen Xbox Project Helix to be a success in Japan, issues like this need to be ironed out.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on developments on the Fallout 76 situation in Japan. For those who were asking, apologies that it took me so long to get something concrete on this one.

