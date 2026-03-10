Click for next article

Fallout 3 Remastered has been rumored for a long time, and after the success of the Fallout TV series, it is no surprise that fans are hoping for an Oblivion-style remaster for the franchise.

We recently saw talk of a Fallout: New Vegas remaster, although that was quickly shut down, and we have also reported that if a Fallout 3 remaster is real, it likely would not be shadow-dropped following the finale of the show's second season.

Now, though, we seemingly have even more evidence in the form of a McFarlane Toys leak. The real question is whether it is credible or just a mistake. Let’s dig into the details.

What the McFarlane Toys listing actually shows

Fallout 3 (Image credit: Epic Games Store)

In a new set of toy listings from McFarlane on ToyNewsI, the toy news site found a listing of a figure named “ELITE EDITION 7IN – FALLOUT 3 REMASTERED – #13 T-45B NUKA COLA.”

That listing has led many to speculate that a Fallout 3 Remastered reveal might not be far away.

A new group of McFarlane Toy figure listings have popped up online at Brodepot, and these listings generally turn out to be true. It includes a figure called “Fallout 3 Remastered Nuka Cola” which seemingly confirms Fallout 3 remastered. #Fallout pic.twitter.com/ZBurvr3r9MMarch 10, 2026

This is also not the first time a game or character has leaked through merchandise listings. It happens occasionally, especially when toy manufacturers receive licensing information ahead of a public reveal.

Five Nights at Freddy’s saw leaks through Funko before certain characters were officially shown, while Overwatch accidentally revealed the hero Sombra after merchandise appeared in listings ahead of its announcement.

As for McFarlane Toys, it has released figures based on the Fallout TV series ahead of wider marketing pushes, with characters like Maximus, The Ghoul, and Hank MacLean appearing in early figure previews and pre-order listings tied to the show

Most commonly, though, McFarlane leaks tend to involve DC or game-related figures appearing in retail listings before release, giving keen-eyed fans an early glimpse at upcoming characters or designs.

With that all said, it’s not out of the question for this leak to be genuine; however, as with most things online, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt and wait for any official announcement.

While Fallout 3 Remastered has long been rumored, we still have not seen any official confirmation from Xbox or Bethesda that it exists.

The Oblivion remaster proved to be a major success and was even shadow-dropped, so it is easy to see why fans are expecting an announcement at any moment. With this latest toy leak, it feels like anticipation is only growing.

