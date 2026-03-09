Click for next article

Lenovo's ThinkPad T14 is a successor to the legendary T490, and since its first launch in 2020, it has continued the legacy as a staple business laptop for enterprise and professional buyers.

Revealed at MWC 2026 alongside a refreshed ThinkPad X14 Detachable, Lenovo's latest refresh of the ThinkPad T14 is now in its seventh generation, available with both Intel and AMD hardware.

Just one day after its announcement, the new T14 (Gen 7) was highlighted by iFixit for its repairability. It scored a perfect 10/10 on iFixit's repairability scale, and it's the first time a T-series ThinkPad has ever done so.

And it's not just the 14-inch model; the ThinkPad T16 (Gen 5) also received a perfect 10/10 score.

This moves past repairability as a niche feature for tinkerers. This is repairability showing up in the machine that practically defines the mainstream business laptop category. Jeff Suovanen (iFixit.com)

Why is iFixit's laptop repairability rating such a big deal?

If you haven't heard of iFixit, fret not. It's a California company that focuses on device teardowns, repair guides, and ratings, and it's trusted by countless PC users to give accurate info about their hardware. The company is a major supporter of the "Right to Repair" movement.

iFixit has a public repairability scoring rubric available to check out, and it lists everything from design (how easy a PC is to repair) to repair document availability to part availability and cost.

It's a rather thorough analysis, and only a handful of other laptops have received a perfect score. Framework's Laptop 13 and Laptop 16 are on the list, as are several of HP's older EliteBooks and a 2017 Dell Latitude E5270.

iFixit's ThinkPad T14 blog post goes into detail about how Lenovo managed to rise from a 9/10 score with a 2024 ThinkPad T14 model to the perfect score we see today with the 2026 models.

Going from a high score to the highest score isn’t usually about making minor tweaks. It requires fighting for every small, boring, consequential decision—the ones that determine whether a repair isn’t merely possible or practical, but within easy reach. We cheered Lenovo on as they pushed beyond “great,” kept refining, and arm-wrestled every last tenth of a repairability point into submission. Jeff Suovanen (iFixit.com)

On Lenovo's side, it tackled challenges like placing serviceability at an earlier point in development to help reduce constraints based on "structural, material, or layout decision that are already locked."

It also had to balance repairability without changing the ThinkPad's core perks, including snappy performance, durability, and thermal efficiency.

iFixit lists seven key repairable areas in the new ThinkPad T14 and T16 that helped drive a perfect score:

An easily swapped battery with a nearly tool-free procedure

Industry-standard M.2 SSD storage

One of the easiest keyboard replacement procedures we’ve ever seen

LPCAMM2 memory that’s fast, efficient, and easily serviced

Streamlined display repairs

A modular cooling system, with an independently replaceable fan

Fully modular Thunderbolt ports

In response to iFixit's perfect rating, Lenovo says that "10/10 isn't the destination" and that this level of repairability is "the new baseline" going forward. iFixit does note that this score is temporarily provisional as it finalizes a few sections of its tests, including part availability and access to user manuals.

Regardless, this is great news for all PC buyers as markets are squeezed by global hardware shortages and laptop lifespans become ever more important.

The new ThinkPad T14 (Gen 7) and ThinkPad T16 (Gen 5) are expected to launch in Q2, starting at $1,799.

