Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella calls gaming a core part of the company and says it is “long on gaming” in new discussion with Xbox leadership
Satya Nadella spoke to Xbox staff alongside Asha Sharma, describing gaming as a core identity of Microsoft and reaffirming the company’s long term investment in the space.
In an exclusive here at Windows Central, we now know what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said when addressing Xbox staff during an internal Q&A about Microsoft’s vision for gaming.
There is a lot to unpack from our Executive Editor Jez Corden's report, but I’ll do my best to break down some of the biggest takeaways as clearly and concisely as possible.
Gaming as one of Microsoft’s core identities.
In the internal Q&A at Xbox, Satya Nadella sat down with Xbox’s new CEO, Asha Sharma. Unlike his usual attire, Satya was wearing an Xbox branded hoodie, and described gaming as one of the core identities at Microsoft.
It is refreshing to see Satya acknowledge the importance of Xbox and how central it is as a consumer-facing product for Microsoft. It is something many fans, myself included, have felt the company did not always fully recognize.
Satya takes the point further, joking that if it were not for gaming itself, NVIDIA might not exist. It is something he says he often jokes about with Jensen Huang.
“The trickle from that excellence to the rest of the company becomes straightforward. I joke with [NVIDIA CEO] Jensen Huang, if it wasn't for gaming, [NVIDIA] wouldn't exist. Think about it, without DirectX, I don't think the entire GPU revolution, or the acceleration would've happened.”
The wider Q&A reads like Satya stepping in to reassure the Xbox team. He acknowledges the company’s legacy and recent missteps, even noting he sees the backlash online, while reinforcing that gaming is more than just a consumer product for Microsoft.
It is also worth noting that a recent claim circulating online that Satya Nadella had given Asha Sharma a “blank check” to fix Xbox is not accurate.
Microsoft’s lead communications chief, Frank Shaw, responded to the claim on X and pushed back directly, stating:
“This: Asha Sharma has my full trust and has A BLANK CHECK to revive Xbox and the trust of the fans, no matter the cost.” was not said.”
Microsoft’s leadership is putting real weight behind gaming, and Satya Nadella’s “long on gaming” message adds another layer to the company’s long‑term strategy. Xbox’s role inside Microsoft continues to evolve, and this latest discussion highlights how central the platform has become.
What do you think this renewed focus means for Xbox and the wider gaming ecosystem? Share your thoughts below and tell us where you see Microsoft’s gaming ambitions heading next.
