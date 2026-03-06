Click for next article

Microsoft's new upcoming Xbox console, Project Helix, will be designed as a console-PC hybrid with Windows, support for Steam, and more. How do you feel about that direction?

Earlier this week, Microsoft's new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced "Project Helix," the official codename for the publishers next Xbox console. As per our previous reporting, we know that the system will essentially be a Windows gaming PC running a variant of the Xbox Ally's Xbox Full Screen Experience, complete with support for PC stores like Steam, the Epic Games Store, and others, and in theory, other Windows apps too.

With Project Helix, Microsoft is blurring the line between the console and PC platforms — a move that lines up with the firm's focus on delivering lots of multiplatform value in recent years with things like expansions to Xbox Game Pass, the continued development of Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Play Anywhere programs, and even numerous ports of Xbox games to PS5.

All signs thus far point to a 2027 release of the Xbox-PC hybrid, with the console powered by a special AMD system on chip (SoC) that bears a codename of its own: "Magnus."

Nothing else is known about Project Helix beyond these details, but even so, what we do know is huge, and gives fans a rough idea of what they can expect from the new console when it comes out next year. That got us wondering what you, Windows Central's readers, think of everything we've heard about the system so far.

We asked, and across the Windows Central subreddit as well as in the comments of our articles, you responded. Here's what you said.

Windows Central readers react to Project Helix

A graphic showing the official Project Helix logo along with a background with plenty of Xbox green.

Reactions to Project Helix and what we know of its hybrid console-PC design generally seem positive, with most seeing valid potential in a device that aims to offer the best of two different wings of the gaming market in one streamlined package.

This comment highlights that with traditional console engagement stagnating, there's a lot of potential in making PC gaming more approachable with a console-style system — a sentiment I wholeheartedly agree with.

With that said, many have also pointed out that pricing will be a huge factor here, and is something to worry about with the ongoing RAM shortage crisis caused by the AI boom that's taken over the tech industry in the last year or so. Many experts suggest that the price surge has only just begun, suggesting it will be a long time before the market recovers.

The shortage has begun to drive up the prices of nearly every consumer electronic device out there, ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home appliances. Upcoming gaming systems like the Steam Machine are affected, too, so Project Helix undoubtedly will be as well.

$1,000 seems to be the price point many consider realistic given the ambitious planned capabilities of Project Helix and the volatile nature of the market right now; anything more, and the new Xbox would likely be deemed too prohibitively expensive.