Xbox has gone through quite the transformation over the past weekend, and it'is going to take time to adjust. The new CEO of Xbox, Asha Sharma, recently sat down with Jez Corden here at Windows Central to discuss her new role, along with comments she made on X, formerly Twitter, about wanting a "return to Xbox".

Sharma has now clarified what that actually means.

In the interview, she explained her thinking, saying, "For me, the spirit of 'Return to Xbox' is about returning to the spirit that the team was founded on, it's that spirit of surprise, it's the spirit of building something nobody else was willing to try — I've heard 'renegade,' 'rebellion,' and 'fun' used".

Sharma also doubled down on hardware, stressing how important it is to Xbox's future. At the same time, she spoke about valuing the 25 years or more that fans have invested in the platform, and how those players remain central to what Xbox is supposed to be.

The community is split on Asha Sharma's plan

Screenshot of poll asking users how they feel about Asha Sharma's comments on Xbox hardware (Image credit: Windows Central)

Community reactions to Sharma’s “return to Xbox” comments, and her follow-up clarification, are mixed. That is, perhaps, not surprising given Xbox’s current reputation and recent leadership changes.

Our recent poll above asked readers how they felt about Sharma’s comments on Xbox hardware. The results currently show a slightly more optimistic outlook, with 36% of voters saying they are cautiously optimistic, followed by 27% who are skeptical.

On our r/WindowsCentral subreddit, one of the top replies argues that many players have already moved on from Xbox to PlayStation or PC. Pulling back from the current multiplatform approach, according to that view, would only alienate more fans.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and Xbox CCO Matt Booty, on a green background (Image credit: Microsoft (edit by Windows Central))

Several replies agreed with that concern, but not everyone saw it the same way. One pushed back, responding: "If they don't pull out of it, nothing will be an Xbox because the Xbox division will be gone. To make an omelette you need to crack a few eggs."

And “crack a few eggs” may well be what Sharma is prepared to do, if her comments about exclusivity eventually translate into meaningful strategic changes. For context, when asked about exclusives, Sharma actually said:

I'm looking at lifetime value, not just what happened in a previous moment, or in short-term efficiencies and things like that. The plan's the plan until it's not the plan Asha Sharma — Xbox CEO

While some believe it is simply too late to reverse course, others are taking a more optimistic approach. A few users suggest that Xbox could adopt a strategy closer to Sony’s, focusing on timed exclusives rather than launching games day and date on competing platforms. Even those voices admit a full return to strict exclusivity feels unlikely.

That broader sentiment runs throughout the thread. Many want stronger Xbox exclusives to create a clear reason to invest in hardware, yet there is also recognition that the market may have shifted too far for that model to return in its original form.

Of course, there are also more extreme reactions. One user on r/WindowsCentral argues Microsoft should cease to exist entirely, claiming it has damaged Windows and the wider tech industry. Others agreed, though abandoning the platform outright would leave millions of players with libraries and purchases in limbo.

Scalebound lives forever in our memories. (Image credit: Microsoft / PlatinumGames)

I also have to mention u/Johnicorn, who brought up Scalebound. It seems that even in a post-Phil Spencer era and a broader strategic reset, the calls for a Scalebound revival are never far away. I have to admit that one made me chuckle.

On a serious note, all this taken together, the discussion shows just how divided and emotionally invested the Xbox community remains right now, and that’s just within our community.

It is still early days for Sharma, and we will not truly know what her vision for Xbox looks like until we start seeing actions rather than words. For now, it will be interesting to see how this unfolds and whether Xbox can genuinely rebuild trust and momentum with its fans.

