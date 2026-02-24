Xbox CEO Asha Sharma explains “return to Xbox,” stating “Xbox starts with console” in our interview
Sharma addresses speculation head on, framing the “return” as a cultural reset rooted in surprise, experimentation, and a renewed commitment to console players and hardware.
In an exclusive interview with Jez Corden here at Windows Central, Asha Sharma sat down to answer some important questions.
From what she meant by the “return” of Xbox in her tweets to how she views the future of console, there is plenty to unpack, so let’s dive in.
What “return to Xbox” really means
When first appointed as CEO of Xbox, Sharma made an interesting comment that immediately sparked debate among fans.
She spoke about a “return” to Xbox, a phrase that left many wondering what exactly she meant.
In other words, she framed the “return” as more about the culture at Xbox, which isn’t a bad thing.
Sharma goes on into more detail on what this means.
For me, it’s great to see Sharma committed to Xbox hardware, and I will cross my fingers until we see an eventual true Xbox handheld that can play my accumulated library spanning back 18 years.
It doesn't quite end there, Sharma goes on to add:
Hearing her say there's "more about that soon" is an exciting premise, and would certainly be a way to kickstart her time as CEO of Xbox.
There's a lot to digest here, and it's rather exciting too, Sharma is saying a lot of right things, at least to me anyway and hopefully to you all too.
Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
