Reddit users weighed in on the recent changes to Xbox leadership.

Asha Sharm is the new CEO of Xbox, and the internet is aflutter with thoughts and feelings. Sharma's appointment came with drama, ranging from analysis of her gamertag to claims Sharma is using AI to respond to people on X.

Toss in a report that the departure of Sarah Bond — who many thought was next in line to lead Xbox — left Microsoft employees relieved, and you have a lot to dig through.

As is often the case, Reddit reacted to the news in real time. As each morsel of information was revealed, people hopped into threads to share their thoughts. Over in the Windows Central subreddit, people reacted to an article titled "Xbox’s leadership shift proves it: the gamer era is over, AI runs the show now."

The challenge of following a legend

Phil Spencer connected with gamers and oversaw Xbox through a dark time. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Please bear with me from an analogy from a different type of game. In sports, it's often said that you don't want to be the person who follows a legend. Instead, you want to be the person who follows the person who followed the legend.

Extending that to the Xbox situation, Sharma sees herself in the arguably unfortunate situation of immediately following Spencer, who is viewed as a savior of Xbox. Spencer genuinely engaged with the community and guided Xbox through a dark time.

But following a legend does not guarantee failure. For every Curtis Painter there's a Steve Young (last sports analogy, I swear).

The reason I bring this up is because it is impossible to look at the appointment of Sharma without also looking at Spencer. That’s the tension you see in the community — people aren’t just reacting to Sharma, they’re reacting to the idea of anyone stepping into Spencer’s shadow.

A large swath of Windows Central readers are concerned about losing Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond at once. (Image credit: Future)

The poll in our article about the leadership change focused just as much on the departure of Spencer as the arrival of Sharma.

38% of voters in that poll expressed concern because "losing Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond is a lot at once." Another 10% said they were frustrated because they "preferred the previous leadership direction."

Only 5% of those who voted said they are excited about Sharma leading Microsoft gaming.

28% of voters said that it's "too early to tell what this means for Xbox," and that sentiment was echoed on Reddit.

Taking a wait and see approach

This was the biggest shakeup in Xbox in years, so it's natural to make predictions and try to read the tea leaves. Our exclusive interview with Sharma and CCO Matt Booty shows that some major changes could be on the way, but the new Xbox leadership seems set to listen to feedback and research things before shifting strategies.

The Windows Central subreddit also took a more patient approach, at least in some cases.

I hate that they put an AI lead on top of Xbox, especially over Sarah Bond. But even I will admit that Asha's opening letter to the community was pretty good. Eternal-Alchemy

Sharma is in a new role leading a massive division of a trillion-dollar company. I'd say that any firm predictions are out of place and that we should give her a chance before saying the sky is falling or that Xbox is saved.

Many felt change was needed

Releasing the Xbox Series S was one of many decisions questioned by critics of Xbox. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Reactions on the web often echo the sentiment of "what have you done for me lately?" Phil Spencer was at Microsoft for nearly 40 years and ran Xbox for over a decade.

With that long of a tenure, Spencer receives both praise and blame from gamers and enthusiasts. Spencer was in charge for the release of Xbox backwards compatibility and Microsoft's acquisitions of DOOM, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and many other franchises. He also oversaw the growth of Xbox Game Pass.

Many, including our Managing Editor Jez Corden, believe Spencer saved Xbox. Considering the state Xbox was in when Spencer took over, it's hard to argue against that claim.

Looking at more recent history, Spencer was in charge when Xbox canceled projects, closed studios, and raised prices. Xbox games have also controversially made their way to other platforms, including PlayStation.

Several comments on Reddit focused on the weaker parts of Spencer's tenure.

Spencer was in charge of Xbox during some dips, so it's fair to call those out. Overall, I think Spencer left Xbox in a much better place than it was in when he took over.

It's easy to look at the last few years instead of his whole time at Xbox and the impact he left on the brand and gaming as a whole.

But those last few years mean that Sharma has some work to do. Corden discussed the crossroads Xbox sits at as Sharma takes the wheel.

"Can Asha Sharma refocus an Xbox that has struggled to really define itself in the past couple of years? Can she change the way the Xbox ecosystem is perceived? Can she win organic developer support for Xbox PC? Can she fight off short-termism from Microsoft corporate?"

If the community’s reaction tells us anything, it’s that Xbox fans aren’t just evaluating a new leader — they’re wrestling with what they want Xbox to be in the next decade.

💬How are you feeling about Phil Spencer's legacy and Xbox's future?

Xbox fans had a lot to say about Phil Spencer’s era — the highs, the frustrations, and everything in between — and now Asha Sharma steps into a community that’s still sorting through all of it. We want to hear where you land. How do you see Spencer’s legacy, and what do you hope Sharma brings to the next chapter?



Drop your thoughts below and join the conversation!

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.