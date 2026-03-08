Click for next article

Microsoft and NVIDIA have together turned me into someone I no longer recognize. Months of chaotic Windows 11 patches and NVIDIA GPU driver issues have resulted in me disabling automatic updates and ignoring new patches on my gaming PC.

I know, I know; it's not exactly a controversial take. Despite some security concerns, many PC users do the same, and have done so for a very long time. Why fix something that isn't broken?

What's really getting under my skin lately is the fact that the companies that are supposed to be improving the products they sold me are consistently introducing problems that get in the way of a smooth experience.

I'm talking about two of the most valuable companies in the world: Microsoft and NVIDIA. I should be able to leave automatic updates enabled and not worry about what they're going to do to my PC.

A look at the Windows Update screen on a laptop's display. (Image credit: Future)

Is the decline in update quality due to AI taking over coding duties? No idea, but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has boasted that up to 30% of Microsoft code is written by AI. Is it because NVIDIA's RTX drivers have become way more complicated with all of the new features? I honestly can't say.

What I do know is that trust in these companies to deliver a stable update is eroding quickly. In the past year or so, Windows 11 has received several broken updates that required an emergency patch.

Most recently on the Windows frontier, there was Windows 11's KB5077181 February update that caused installation failures and several other issues, including those related to NVIDIA GPUs. In January, Windows 11 update KB5078127 was introduced in an emergency out-of-band capacity to address issues with cloud services. I could go on.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On NVIDIA's side, GeForce driver 595.71, released just a couple of days ago, introduced GPU overclocking issues. Right before that, GeForce driver 595.59 broke hardware monitoring, which resulted in GPU fans not spinning properly. Again, I could go on.

A look at my gaming PC with RGB fully engaged. I'm keeping it away from automatic updates from now on. (Image credit: Future)

In my case, NVIDIA driver updates were the first to be disabled on my gaming PC. Sure, I might miss out on some launch drivers for specific games, but I can handle those on a per-game basis. I don't play that many games right when they launch, anyway.

For Windows 11, I've kept updates enabled, but they're on a two-week delay so that I can ensure there's not going to be any unforeseen problems right after they go out.