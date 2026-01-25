Windows 11 is, by most objective measures, a strong operating system. It’s fast, stable, secure, and far more coherent than Windows 10 ever managed to be. The engineering teams have done impressive work modernizing the platform, albeit slowly for some (yes, I hear you people who just want to move your TaskBar).

And yet, if you spend even five minutes in any Windows community, you’ll find a level of frustration that feels wildly out of proportion to the OS’s actual technical state. Just look at this week's Patch Tuesday fiasco, which keeps on going and going and going.

That disconnect is the real story. Windows doesn’t have a feature problem. It has a trust problem. Case in point: This week's other big news with the FBI and BitLocker.

Over the past decade, Microsoft has slowly chipped away at the goodwill of its most loyal users — not through catastrophic failures, but through a steady drip of decisions that make people feel sidelined. Forced changes to the taskbar and Start menu. Ads are creeping into the Start menu, Settings, and File Explorer. Copilot appearing on the taskbar and Edge, whether you asked for it or not. Telemetry settings that feel scattered and opaque. Insider feedback that often seems to vanish into a void.



None of these things is individually disastrous, but together they create a sense that Windows is something being done to users, not built with them.

It’s the erosion of agency — the feeling that Microsoft is prioritizing its own strategic goals over the preferences of the people who actually use the product every day.

People don’t hate change. They hate surprise. They hate feeling like they’re not part of the conversation. They hate waking up after Patch Tuesday and discovering that something they relied on has moved, changed, or been replaced without warning, e.g., Start menu changes. And they especially hate the creeping sense that the OS they paid for is slowly becoming a billboard for Microsoft’s services.

The irony is that Windows 11 itself is not the villain here. The OS is good (sorry, but I really believe that). The problem is emotional, not technical. When users lose trust, even good features feel like intrusions.