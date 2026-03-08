Click for next article

This past month, long-time Microsoft veteran and Xbox lead Phil Spencer retired, giving the floor to incoming CEO Asha Sharma.

Xbox stands at a bit of a cross roads. The Xbox brand has been under strain to some degree, owing to the decision to divest Xbox of its exclusive content to PlayStation, chiefly icons like Halo, Gears of War, Forza, and soon Fable. The decision has left people wondering if Microsoft is actually truly interested in maintaining Xbox as a brand long term, myself included, since without exclusive content it doesn't seem like Xbox has a unique selling point required for its long term future.

Microsoft responded with a big partnership with AMD for an Xbox-Windows hybrid console, that will play not only Xbox console games but also full PC games from the open Windows marketplace. Xbox's Project Helix is on the horizon, and from speaking to various staffers, the general mood at Xbox couldn't be more energizing.

This past week, incoming CEO Asha Sharma was joined by Microsoft top CEO Satya Nadella in an internal Q&A to discuss Microsoft's top-down vision for gaming. Donned with an Xbox hoodie, it was honestly refreshing to hear Satya Nadella speak so positively on the Xbox division. We verified the transcript of the Q&A with multiple sources. Here's what was said.

Last week, CEO Asha Sharma revealed Project Helix, the codename for the next-gen Xbox console-PC hybrid. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Asha Sharma introduced Satya Nadella, who remarked about his happiness to be there. He also noted how when he initially came on as Microsoft CEO, there were similar doubts about his knowledge on cloud and infrastructure — before he led Microsoft towards being a global leader in the space. He also noted that gaming remains one of Microsoft's biggest capital investments, representing a long-term view of its role within Microsoft.

"There are core identities in this company. I don't think Microsoft will exist without these identities continuing to thrive. We're a platform company, a developer company. Being a knowledge worker company, and gaming. These are the main identities of what Microsoft has always meant, and will always mean. Therefore, we need to take that — we don't take it for granted. We need to renew it. I'm really thankful to Matt [Booty] and Phil [Spencer] and Sarah [Bond], and all of you who have built this franchise into its 25th year."

Sharma thanked Satya for the opportunity, and noted Xbox's uniqueness. She hailed the Xbox team, calling them "incredible," noting that that over 10% of the Xbox team had been there for over twenty years. She said it emphasized Microsoft's long-term mindset, reiterating Nadella's comments on being "long on gaming," and asked him to elaborate on that point.

"Frankly this applies to anything that we do. We should be in the core of what we do here for gaming's sake. It's not about anything other than being just an excellent company, and an excellent steward for what it means to produce great games, produce great systems and hardware."

Microsoft's experiments with Windows-oriented console-first experiences began with the Xbox Ally, in partnership with ASUS. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Nadella emphasized gaming's legacy and influence on Microsoft and the wider technology stack, talking up how gaming has served as an accelerator for cloud, Windows, the GPU-based server tech revolution, and beyond. But he also said that doesn't mean moving away from what people expect of gaming, and explained why Microsoft will "always" continue to invest in gaming.

"The trickle from that excellence to the rest of the company becomes straight forward. I joke with [NVIDIA CEO] Jensen Huang, if it wasn't for gaming [NVIDIA] wouldn't exist. Think about it, without DirectX, I don't think the entire GPU revolution, or the acceleration would've happened."

"That's why I'm long on it. Phil, he's always talked to me about how gaming is the largest entertainment category — what is gaming in its most expansive form going forward? This doesn't mean we walk away from people are doing today — when we think about a AAA game on a console. The question is about where else can we go to extend that. For me, we're long on gaming. We'll continue to invest, and we'll always do so. It's up to this team to show an excellence in execution, and creativity. Software always carries risk, but this is software with lots of creation risk. It's way different. But yet, we have to be the best-in-class at it."

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma discussed the time she'd been spending with Xbox's different teams, and talked about Microsoft's long-term legacy as a software company "factory" historically, emphasizing that great games can't be "manufactured" in this way, but instead need to be "crafted" by humans. "I'm spending a lot of time thinking about how I can empower these worlds, these stories, and these characters," she said, asking Satya Nadella for his thoughts on Microsoft's responsibility as a company to protect the Xbox fanbase.

"The storytelling," Satya began, "why do we love games? They tell the stories, the mythologies that make us who we are. Getting down to that core, the craft that goes with it, this is the place where we have to get the cultural zeitgeist and then have it manifest in everything that we do. In the games, in the marketing approach, everything that we do in this brand represents that."

Nadella said he hoped other parts of Microsoft could eventually learn from Xbox, he said Xbox "at its best lifts the entire company," owing to its consumer-facing nature. He told anecdotes about how some of Microsoft's bread-and-butter high-powered enterprise customers often want to meet him specifically because they're Xbox customers at home, not just because they're in enterprise. Gaming "emotionally touches us," he said, saying he wants that aspect of Microsoft to exist "always."

The Xbox Series X|S platform was strong out of the date, but ended up slipping far, far behind its primary competitors. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma acknowledged Xbox's difficulties as of late, saying that gaming had been in a transition phase. She said "everything is being relitigated" in regards to Xbox's strategy, echoing our recent interview with Asha Sharma, where she said that she's investigating some of Xbox's decisions over the past year. They discussed where gaming will go over the next phase of its life, but Satya Nadella cautioned that Xbox can't lose sight of what it already has.

"We have to make sure that the friends we have today, are the friends that you have tomorrow," Satya said o