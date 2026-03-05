Click for next article

News of Xbox first-party hardware's death continues to be greatly exaggerated, as incoming CEO Asha Sharma re-commits to new hardware.

Xbox next-gen console hardware is coming into view, and it now has a project name: Helix.

"Project Helix" is the name for Xbox's next-gen first-party hardware, using AMD's hybrid PC-Xbox SoC codenamed "Magnus." Incoming Xbox CEO Asha Sharma revealed the codename just now on X, detailing Microsoft's ongoing commitment to innovation in the gaming hardware space.

Former Xbox President Sarah Bond confirmed the new Xbox in partnership with AMD last summer, but Sharma's comments confirms that the new Xbox leadership team will continue with this commitment.

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console.Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about… pic.twitter.com/Xx5rpVnAZIMarch 5, 2026

Of course, "Helix" won't be the name of the next-gen Xbox system itself. Microsoft uses a variety of codenames for its projects of all shapes and sizes. Previously we've had Durango for Xbox 360, Scorpio for the Xbox One X, Anaconda for the Xbox Series X, and Lockhart for the Xbox Series S. We also had Kennan for the Xbox Ally handheld range last year.

Officially-confirmed details on the Project Helix Xbox remain scant. From our reporting, we know it'll essentially be a gaming PC at its core, with the Xbox Full Screen Experience from the Xbox Ally handheld as its front-end. Microsoft is working around the clock to make the Xbox Full Screen Experience for PC feel as close to a "polished" console experience as possible, taking the view that exiting out to Windows should be entirely optional.

As such, Xbox Helix will be the most open Xbox ever. You'll be able to boot up the Windows Desktop from here, and install other PC stores such as Steam, Epic Games, GOG, Riot Client, Battle.net, and much more. In theory, you'll also be able to install Adobe Premier, Streamlabs, and other content creation tools, and even coding programs and whatever else Windows 11 has available. Decades of software compatibility awaits.

But, critically, will people actually want this thing? Xbox hardware has more challenges to endure than ever on this front.

The huge challenge, and huge opportunity facing Xbox Helix

The Xbox PC store and "Xbox Full Screen Experience" are still quite far away from the polish of the Xbox Series X|S interface. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Assuming Xbox doesn't change its strategy on this front, it's hard to say how many units Microsoft can expect to sell of Xbox Helix without exclusive content.