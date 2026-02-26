Asha Sharma has a big weight on her shoulders, perhaps a certain someone could help carry the load?

Disclaimer Updated February 26, 2026: A keen eye on the Reddit side pointed out that Larry actually commented on this, when asked if he'd be open to returning:



"I will never say never."

Like every other Xbox article that’s been written in the last 5 days, you’ve most likely heard about the recent retirement of Phil Spencer. His successor, the former leader of the CoreAI team at Microsoft, is Asha Sharma, someone who’s come out swinging in recent social media posts and in our own exclusive interview, where she’s been basically saying all the right things.

Something that I’m not sure a lot of other people saw was her recent meeting with the legendary Larry Hryb, former Director of Programming for Xbox Live.

Days ago, he commented on her announcement post on X, saying she should prioritize working with the community, then on Tuesday, in the mix-up of the interview with Jez, both Asha and Major Nelson had a meeting with one another.

I don’t often raise my eyebrows, but when I do, it’s for the good stuff like this. You don’t just meet with Larry Hryb days after becoming the new CEO of Xbox for no reason. There’s always something behind it, and intention, but the question is, how did that meeting go?

Bring him back!

Asha Sharma and Larry Hryb's selfie (Image credit: Larry Hyrb)

Are we going to see a return of Major Nelson to the Xbox platform? Please, for the love of all gaming, I think each and every person would scream yes. There’s no one I know of that doesn’t like the Major, although I once told Acey Bongos (my personal favorite Xbox PR guy) that he was the best. Don’t tell Larry.

While I won’t immediately start getting my hopes up, I’ll definitely start dreaming it into existence. Xbox has long been missing that friendly face behind the hardware and games, someone to deliver the platform news with flair, happiness, and candor.

Now would be the perfect time to get Larry on board as Asha Sharma looks to recapture the old-school Xbox feeling she talked about in her initial blog post. The Major would be a conduit for the entire community to rally behind as Xbox looks ahead to what could be some of its most challenging days.

With the takeover of Asha, it’s clear to me that Xbox could do with a bit of the old-school methods and personas. Many people have forgotten that Xbox charm, bringing a familiar face back could help clean an image that’s stain has grown over these past few years.

🗨️ Would you like to see the return of Major Nelson?

Imagine Larry Hyrb coming back to run weekly shows and podcasts. Do you miss Major Nelson? Do you want to see him come back? Let us know in the comments!

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.