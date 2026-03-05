Click for next article

YouTube used to be my go-to source (and still kind of is) for raw and authentic content, documentaries, vlogs, music videos, and even the occasional conspiracy theory. Nothing else really compares. Vimeo has its charm, but when the company pulled support for its TV apps in 2023, it essentially handed YouTube the crown by default, cementing its dominance across millions of households.

However, Google’s recent crackdown on ad-blockers has made YouTube’s user experience feel inexplicably worse, and Google has now announced that it's rolling out 30-second unskippable ads globally on YouTube TV platforms (via PCWorld).

It comes on top of the existing 6-second and 15-second ads, which play when watching a 4-minute music video. I wonder what that would look like with the 30-second unskippable ad joining the fold.

30-second-long unskippable ads aren't unheard of on YouTube. In 2017, Google actually announced a plan to kill support for 30-second-long unskippable pre-roll ads on YouTube in 2018. The company indicated that the move was designed to provide a better user experience for viewers.

But Google has changed its mind again, and is using 30-second-long unskippable ads to generate more revenue from businesses. However, the new strategy hasn't boded well with users, and it hardly seems new as some people have been complaining about it for years now. Some have even indicated that they've interacted with 30-second unskippable ads while using YouTube on their smartphones.

Google AI dynamically optimizes between 6-second Bumpers, 15-second standard and 30-second CTV-only non-skippable ad formats, ensuring your campaign reaches the right audience at the right time. Google

Sure, ads make sense from a business perspective, I get it. After all, they’re what allow platforms like YouTube to remain free. Without them, YouTube would either have to charge everyone for access or slash costs in ways that would also hurt the user experience. Plus, ads are the backbone of creator monetization programs, giving content makers a way to earn income from their work.

💬 Is this another play to get me on YouTube Premium or Premium Lite?

At this point, we're all damned if we do and damned if we don't. With ad-blockers out of the question, it now seems that I'll definitely need a Premium subscription plan to enjoy YouTube again.

Premium Lite seems like a solid option that I've honestly considered in the past. I mean, an ad-free watching experience coupled with background play and video download support is pretty solid for $7.99 a month. I'd definitely be sold if it also included YouTube Music.

I spend a lot of time on YouTube catching up with the ever-busy AI world, amongst other things, and now Google has an ad-shaped gun to my head, pushing me to subscribe to its Premium Lite or Premium subscriptions.

Do you think Google's aggressive crackdown on ad-blockers and longer ads on YouTube is a play to push users into its Premium plans? Let me know in the comments.

