Edge users are being targeted by a fake Google security prompt that steals data — No bug or exploit required makes this hack particularly nasty

Beyond data harvesting, the malware can use your browser and IP as a proxy for a bad actor's web traffic. Yikes.

Microsoft Edge covered in crime scene tape
Here's what you need to know (and how to remove it). (Image credit: Future | Edited with Gemini)

There's a new phishing security vulnerability going around, and despite it being tied to a fake Google Account security page, it's affecting a wide range of web browsers and devices, including Microsoft Edge, PCs, and phones.

Discovered by Malwarebytes (via PCGamer), the bad actors are using a convincing Google Account security page that looks like a standard security check to deploy what is being referred to as "one of the most fully featured browser-based surveillance toolkits [Malwarebytes] have observed in the wild."

Closing the malicious PWA doesn't put an end to the vulnerability

A look at the fake Google Security Check PWA wreaking havoc on PCs and phones. (Image credit: Malwarebytes)

Assuming a user falls for the trick and installs the PWA, closing it doesn't put an end to the vulnerability.

When the app is open, it can read clipboards to try and find passwords and wallet addresses, intercepting SMS codes used for verification at the same time. When the app is closed, this portion isn't active. However, a "service worker" remains active. Here's how Malwarebytes explains it:

It sits underneath the page, handling push notifications, running background tasks embedded in push payloads, and queuing stolen data locally when the device goes offline, then flushing that queue the moment connectivity returns. It includes handlers for background and periodic sync events, allowing it to wake and execute tasks where those features are supported and registered.

Malwarebytes

So, while you can stop the clipboard and SMS data harvesting by closing the PWA, the service worker continues operating. With the right notification permissions, it's capable of waking, pushing new tasks, and triggering data uploads.

Bad actors can use your browser as if it's their own

A look at the fake browser prompt asking you to install a fake Google Security Check app. (Image credit: Malwarebytes)

The vulnerability goes from bad to worse, as Malwarebytes explains how bad actors can make it look like their web traffic is coming from your browser on your IP.

This is achieved via a connection to a WebSocket relay with the installed malware acting as a proxy. Not only is this a terrifying prospect in terms of blackmail or conspiracy, but it can also compromise corporate networks.

How to check if your Windows PC has been compromised

Malwarebytes lays out the steps required to check if your Android, macOS, iOS, and Windows devices have been compromised, with steps to help you remove the malicious PWA.

I recommend you run through the steps as soon as possible, even if you don't remember installing anything related to a Google Security Alert. It's better to be safe than sorry.

