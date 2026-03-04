Microsoft AI can now fix your meeting conflicts — and finally prioritize the work that matters

Check-ins and regular meetings are important, but they're not always the top priority. The latest Copilot feature makes you calendar match that reality.

Outlook Client Hero
Outlook for the web and the new Outlook app just gained a useful Copilot feature for rescheduling meetings. (Image credit: Future)

In the latest edition of "AI features that are actually useful," Microsoft Copilot will soon be able to reschedule your meetings if a conflict arises. A new feature in Outlook will allow the app to reschedule personal appointments and one-on-one meetings if a higher priority meeting needs that time slot.

A Tech Community post explains how the feature works and outlines some use cases:

Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott is a news writer and apps editor for Windows Central with 11+ years of experience. A Nottingham Trent journalism graduate, Sean has covered the industry’s arc from the Lumia era to the launch of Windows 11 and generative AI. Having started at Thrifter, he uses his expertise in price tracking to help readers find genuine hardware value.

Beyond tech news, Sean is a UK sports media pioneer. In 2017, he became one of the first to stream via smartphone and is an expert in AP Capture systems. A tech-forward coach, he was named 2024 BAFA Youth Coach of the Year. He is focused on using technology—from AI to Clipchamp—to gain a practical edge.