Outlook for the web and the new Outlook app just gained a useful Copilot feature for rescheduling meetings.

In the latest edition of "AI features that are actually useful," Microsoft Copilot will soon be able to reschedule your meetings if a conflict arises. A new feature in Outlook will allow the app to reschedule personal appointments and one-on-one meetings if a higher priority meeting needs that time slot.

A Tech Community post explains how the feature works and outlines some use cases:

"Imagine you have a recurring check-in meeting, but it doesn’t have to be at the exact same time each week. Just ask Copilot to manage the meeting: It will keep an eye on your calendar and reschedule the event if you schedule or accept another meeting at the same time."

The feature allows you to set dates and times that are acceptable for rescheduling. A notification within Outlook will let you know when a meeting has been moved.

You can choose not to specify the best alternatives dates and times, but doing so will yield worse results, according to Microsoft.

To make sure the feature works, you need to set an event's status to "Busy" or "Out of office."

Microsoft is still working on this feature, so it has some limits. For example, if you create a recurring event with the new Copilot feature turned off, you cannot enable the feature for a specific instance of the series.

The feature is currently rolling out to Teams, Outlook for the web, and new Outlook for Windows users. A Microsoft 365 Copilot Enterprise license is required to have Outlook reschedule meetings automatically.

🗨️ How do you use AI?

AI receives a lot of hate, and much of it is justified. The effects of AI span across several industries and have personal and environmental impacts at a massive scale.

But AI is here to stay, so I think we should encourage healthy and useful uses of the technology. This new Outlook feature is a small addition that makes everyday life a bit easier.

