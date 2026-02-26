Microsoft just unveiled Copilot Tasks, a new AI tool that the company says it has been building towards since Copilot first launched. Copilot Tasks is the moment Copilot evolves from a chat app to a "do" app, something you can use to automate and get tasks done.

"Copilot Tasks is a to-do list that does itself. You describe what you need in natural language. Copilot plans and goes to work. You adjust or refine as needed," says Microsoft. "Tasks works in the background, with its own computer and browser, across various apps and services, and reports back when it’s done. Tasks can be recurring, scheduled, or run once based on your needs. "

Here's a breakdown of everything Copilot Tasks can do, with examples:

Recurring Tasks Every evening, surface urgent emails with draft replies ready to send, and automatically unsubscribe from promotional mail I never open Track new apartment rental listings nearby every Friday and book showings Monday mornings, compile a briefing on key meetings, travel, and analyze how I am spending my time vs. my priorities

Document Generation Turn a syllabus into a complete study plan, with practice tests created and focus time blocked before each exam Transform emails, attachments, and images from your mailbox into a polished slide deck with charts and talking points Compile new job listings that match your experience and tailor your resume and cover letter for every role

Shopping, Services and Appointments Plan a birthday party, find and book a venue, send invites, and collect RSVPs Find top-rated plumbers near you, compare quotes, and book the best one Watch used car listings 24/7, contact dealerships, and book a test drive

Logistics Reserve a ride timed to your flight, adjusting if the flight is delayed Monitor hotel rates and auto-rebook when the price drops Organize your subscriptions, flag the ones you don’t use, and cancel them



Microsoft is clear that this isn't an autopilot feature; it still puts you in total control, giving you the chance to sign off on and agree to any changes or commitments it makes on your behalf. "Tasks is designed to ask for consent before taking meaningful actions like spending money or sending a message," and you can pause/cancel any AI task at any time.

Copilot Tasks is able to bring in everything the AI might need to complete an action, based on the information it has access to. "No more bouncing between your calendar, files, browser, and half-finished to-dos. Copilot Tasks pulls everything together so you can go from idea to results without the speed bumps," reads the Copilot Tasks website.

It's not clear how Copilot Tasks differs from Copilot Actions, another AI feature that Microsoft has launched in recent months, which is capable of completing tasks on your behalf. It sounds like Copilot Tasks is able to do more things behind the scenes, whereas Copilot Actions is something that happens in front of you.

Unfortunately, Copilot Tasks is in a limited research preview at this time, meaning it's not yet available to the public, though a public waitlist is available to join, and Microsoft expects to open up access to the program in the coming weeks.

