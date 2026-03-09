Click for next article

The quick settings menu in the Windows 11 taskbar will soon support hiding items.

Microsoft appears set to keep its promise to address "pain points" on Windows 11. The tech giant heard the criticism pointed toward the operating system and committed to improve the OS in key areas.

But improving an operating system takes time, and sometimes Microsoft will have to delay features or take a step back before moving forward. That's the case with agenda view for the Taskbar on Windows 11. That feature has been delayed, as detailed by our Senior Editor Zac Bowden.

Meanwhile, a separate, hidden, Taskbar feature has wriggled its way into the latest Windows 11 Insider builds. X user "phantomofearth" spotted the option to remove unwanted quick actions from Windows 11's quick settings.

Quick settings are shortcuts for changing settings such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and if your PC is in light mode or dark mode. They're useful and quick, but they can feel crowded with unnecessary options.

A "new" feature in Windows 11 will allow you to hide unwanted quick actions in the quick settings menu.

It looks like the ability to remove unwanted quick actions from Windows 11's quick settings menu is finally returning!Hidden in build 26300.7965 is an updated energy saver quick setting which supports this (removing it doesn't work just yet, though). Hopefully more follow suit. pic.twitter.com/hLggnHSNCzMarch 6, 2026

I placed "new" in quotation marks because Windows 10 allowed users to customize the quick settings menu. That feature did not make the jump to Windows 11. You can rearrange the shortcuts at the moment, but you can't hide any of them.

Assuming the hidden feature in the latest Windows 11 Insider builds sees the light of day, that will change eventually.

Right now, trying to hide an item fails to do anything, but an option to "Edit quick settings" appears. A pin with a line through it indicates that you will be able to remove items from quick settings.

