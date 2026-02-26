Microsoft's latest redesign of the Start menu on Windows 11 has landed exactly the way most major interface changes do, with a wave of mixed opinions.

A long Reddit thread titled "Thoughts on the new start menu update?" feels less like simple feedback and more like a vote on Microsoft's overall design direction. While a few people like the changes, most comments share the same message. The new Start menu is too big, too automated, and doesn't offer enough customization.

The size problem: "Why is it so huge?"

The most common complaint has been that the new Start menu is enormous.

On 27-inch desktop monitors, users describe it as a "colossal waste of space" (by ruet_ahead), "basically a start screen again" (by AccumulatedFilth), and unnecessarily bloated. Several commenters say it feels closer to the full-screen Start experience on Windows 8 than to the tighter, more compact menu in Windows 10.

Interestingly, laptop users are more forgiving. For example, Reddit user Toti_sk simply said: "kinda nice." That contrast highlights a recurring tension in operating system design, optimizing for touch and smaller screens often alienates desktop users who prioritize density and efficiency.

The visual spacing between icons, oversized tiles, and empty padding is seen as design indulgences rather than functional improvements.

Automatic categories: a feature without control

The headline feature of this update is automatic app categorization. The applications are grouped into folders such as Productivity, Utilities & Tools, or Others, using what appears to be machine-learning classification.

In theory, that sounds smart. In practice, Reddit disagrees. For example, users report that Steam and game launchers are scattered across multiple categories.

Orlec said: "It doesn't recognise steam or games in the Steam start menu folder as games. Truly useless." Also, Loive noted: "To me, Xbox, Steam, Epic game launcher and similar stuff should be in the same category, preferably named ”Games”. Last time I checked it was spread out in 3 different categories, and there’s no way for me to change it."

Other users noted that Microsoft 365 (Office) apps sorted in strange orders, and the "Others" group swallowed most installed programs. Furthermore, users have no way to rename, delete, or manually reassign categories.

One commenter summed it up bluntly. The concept is fine, but the lack of customization makes it "useless." Several users suggest a hybrid approach where Microsoft provides auto-generated groups but allows manual editing, renaming, or resizing.

The rise of third-party Start menus

If there is a clear winner in this Reddit thread, it's not Microsoft. It is customization software.

Users repeatedly mention tools such as Windhawk, Start11, and Open Shell, suggesting they will modify the operating system if the company does not offer options.

What stands out is not just that these tools exist, but how people talk about them. A lot of users say they install third-party apps to regain control. That says more than simple preference, and it shows a growing feeling that the operating system is giving users fewer choices and making more decisions for them.

List view vs category view: the unexpected divide

Not every comment is negative. Some users argue that switching from category view to "List" view transforms the experience. In list mode, the Start menu feels closer to older versions and integrates pinned apps with the full app list more seamlessly.

A handful even call it a "massive improvement" once configured correctly. However, even supporters admit the menu is larger than it needs to be.

The most positive feedback centers on two specific changes, including the ability to remove the "Recommended" section and the integration of pinned apps with the full app list.

Ironically, those improvements are overshadowed by the design choices around spacing and locked automation.

Performance and bugs add fuel to the fire

Beyond design, some users report functional issues, such as icons not rendering until reopening the menu, flickering when hovering over certain Taskbar areas, laggy animations, and more.

Whether these are just preview glitches or bigger problems, they add to the belief that Microsoft focuses more on changing how things look than on making sure everything works smoothly.

For users running high-end graphics cards and large amounts of memory, complaints about Start menu performance are especially irritating. When enthusiasts mention graphical glitches or lag, it undermines confidence in the interface overhaul.

The nostalgia factor of the old menu is back

As always, nostalgia enters the conversation. Some users argue that Windows 7 was the peak of Start menu design. Others defend Windows 10 as the most balanced implementation. A few go further, claiming the Start menu has been declining since Windows 7.

There is also a sense of fatigue. Some users say they are tired of constant interface changes with no simple way to switch back. As oompaloompa465 put it: "I'm so close to move to another OS because I can't put up anymore with this [...] UI changes they keep enforcing without asking."

One suggested idea came from IncorrectAddress, who argued: “Windows should at this point in time have a system whereby a user can just select a visual profile and vola, updated system without having to change UI context.” In other words, a built-in visual profile system that would let people choose between older styles and newer layouts without relying on third-party tools or workarounds.

Final assessment: conceptually promising, practically constrained

Reddit's verdict is harsh but consistent. The new Start menu on Windows 11 is not universally despised. Some users appreciate the option to disable the "Recommended" section and reintroduce the integrated app listings. The category idea has potential.

However, the lack of customization, oversized layout, and inconsistent sorting dominate the narrative.

The recurring theme across the many comments is not resistance to change. It's resistance to losing control.

If the company adds category editing, resizing options, and density controls, the conversation could shift quickly. For now, third-party tools are the only workaround.

💬 How do you feel about the new Windows 11 Start menu?

Windows 11’s latest Start menu redesign has sparked a wave of reactions from the community, and the tone is hard to miss. Many users say the update adds clutter, reduces control, and brings back the same frustrations they’ve had since Windows 11 launched. Others appreciate the visual polish but still feel Microsoft is making changes that don’t solve the problems people actually care about.

This update touches something personal for a lot of Windows users: the Start menu is where daily workflow begins, and when it shifts in a way that feels less intuitive or more crowded, people notice immediately. Whether you see the new layout as a step forward, a step sideways, or a step into familiar annoyance, your perspective helps shape the bigger conversation about how Windows should evolve.

Share your take below. Did the new Start menu land well for you, or does it feel like Microsoft is fixing things that weren’t broken?

