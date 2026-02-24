Microsoft just issued the Windows 11 optional non-security update for February, and for the first time in a long while, it looks like an actually good update with some notable quality of life improvements, and no AI to be seen.

The update, dubbed KB5077241 is available to all Windows 11 users as an optional update that you can download now. If you choose not to install the update today, Microsoft will roll out its contents to you automatically with next month's Patch Tuesday updates on March 10.

Today's feature update comes with a number of nice additions and quality of life improvements. Microsoft says this update should improve reliability when waking from sleep, meaning you should notice your PC waking up faster and more consistently after installing this update.

This update also includes visual and performance upgrades across a number of system interfaces such as the sign-in screen, Settings app, and Taskbar, which are designed to make using Windows feel more responsive and fluid. Windows Search now also shows the number of results at the top of the panel, too.

You can now perform a network speed test by right-clicking the network icon. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are also new features and additions that might actually be considered useful, too. There's now a built-in internet speed test button that you can access by right-clicking the network icon in the Taskbar, along with a new Camera setting mode that lets you virtually pan and tilt your camera view directly in the Settings app.

The update also includes niceties such as an updated selection of Emoji, built-in Sysmon, and a redesigned Widgets Panel that separates the widgets themselves onto their own dedicated page. Overall, this is a quality Windows 11 feature drop, and I'm hoping we see a lot more of this over the next year.

Here's the full change log for today's update:

[Emoji] New! The Emoji 16.0 release introduces a small thoughtfully curated set of new emojis, one from each major category. Each emoji carries timeless symbolism and practical versatility. These new emojis now appear in the emoji panel.

The Emoji 16.0 release introduces a small thoughtfully curated set of new emojis, one from each major category. Each emoji carries timeless symbolism and practical versatility. These new emojis now appear in the emoji panel. [Backup & Restore] New! The first sign-in restore experience is now part of Windows Backup for Organizations, bringing this restore capability to more device types. This experience restores user settings and Microsoft Store apps automatically at first sign-in on Microsoft Entra hybrid joined devices, Cloud PCs, and multi‑user environments. This capability helps create a consistent setup process during device refreshes, upgrades, or migrations.

The first sign-in restore experience is now part of Windows Backup for Organizations, bringing this restore capability to more device types. This experience restores user settings and Microsoft Store apps automatically at first sign-in on Microsoft Entra hybrid joined devices, Cloud PCs, and multi‑user environments. This capability helps create a consistent setup process during device refreshes, upgrades, or migrations. [Quick Machine Recovery] New! Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) now turns on automatically for Windows Professional devices that are not domain‑joined and not enrolled in enterprise endpoint management. These devices receive the same recovery features available to Windows Home users. For domain‑joined or enterprise managed devices, QMR stays off unless it is enabled by the organization.

Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) now turns on automatically for Windows Professional devices that are not domain‑joined and not enrolled in enterprise endpoint management. These devices receive the same recovery features available to Windows Home users. For domain‑joined or enterprise managed devices, QMR stays off unless it is enabled by the organization. [Taskbar & System Tray] New! A built‑in network speed test is now available from the taskbar. You can open it from the Wi‑Fi or Cellular Quick Settings, or by right-clicking the network icon in the system tray. The speed test opens in the default browser and measures Ethernet, Wi‑Fi, and cellular connections. This feature helps check network performance and troubleshoot issues. Improved: When the taskbar is set to uncombined and you have an app open with multiple windows, they no longer all move as a set to the overflow area when there is not enough space on the taskbar. Only the windows that don’t fit move to the overflow menu. This change prevents the overflow menu from appearing with large unused space.

[Accounts] New! The account menu on the Start menu now includes a new option that directs you to the benefits page, making it easier to explore and manage your Microsoft account benefits.

The account menu on the Start menu now includes a new option that directs you to the benefits page, making it easier to explore and manage your Microsoft account benefits. [Camera Settings] New! You can control pan and tilt for supported cameras in the Settings app. The controls appear under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Cameras , in the “Basic settings” section for your selected camera.

You can control pan and tilt for supported cameras in the Settings app. The controls appear under > > , in the “Basic settings” section for your selected camera. [Built-in Sysmon] New! Windows now brings System Monitor (Sysmon) functionality natively to Windows. Sysmon helps you capture system events for threat detection, and you can use custom configuration files to filter the events you want to monitor. Windows writes captured events to Windows Event Log, which allows security tools and other applications to use them.

Windows now brings System Monitor (Sysmon) functionality natively to Windows. Sysmon helps you capture system events for threat detection, and you can use custom configuration files to filter the events you want to monitor. Windows writes captured events to Windows Event Log, which allows security tools and other applications to use them. ​​​​​​​ [Widgets] New! Widget Settings now open as a full‑page experience in the Widgets app instead of opening in a dialog.

Widget Settings now open as a full‑page experience in the Widgets app instead of opening in a dialog. [Desktop Background] New! You can set WebP (.webp) images as your desktop background from Settings > Personalization > Background , or by right‑clicking the image in File Explorer.

You can set WebP (.webp) images as your desktop background from > > , or by right‑clicking the image in File Explorer. [Search on Taskbar] New! Group headers now show the number of results, so you can quickly see when more results are available. Select a group header to see all results for that group and hide results from other groups. New! You can preview search results by hovering over a result and selecting Preview to see the content without opening it. ​​​​​​​ Improved: Updated the icon for the Search process in Task Manager so it now shows a magnifying glass

[Storage Settings] Improvements for Storage Settings include: ​​​Some of the dialogs in Storage Settings have been updated with a more modern design. ​​​​​Improved scanning performance for temporary files.

Improvements for Storage Settings include: [Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT)] New! This update adds support for Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) on Windows 11 Arm64 devices. IT administrators can now install and use tools such as Active Directory Domain Services and Lightweight Directory Services Tools, Active Directory Certificate Services Tools, Server Manager, Group Policy Management Tools, DNS Server Tools, and DHCP Server Tools. These tools are available as optional features and can be installed through Settings > System > Optional Features or from Control Panel > Programs > Turn Windows features on or off.

This update adds support for Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) on Windows 11 Arm64 devices. IT administrators can now install and use tools such as Active Directory Domain Services and Lightweight Directory Services Tools, Active Directory Certificate Services Tools, Server Manager, Group Policy Management Tools, DNS Server Tools, and DHCP Server Tools. These tools are available as optional features and can be installed through Settings > System > Optional Features or from Control Panel > Programs > Turn Windows features on or off. [Windows Update Settings] Improved: Responsiveness of the Windows Update settings page.

Improved: Responsiveness of the Windows Update settings page. [Login and lock screens] Improved: Sign‑in screen reliability.

Improved: Sign‑in screen reliability. [Nearby Sharing] Improved: Reliability when sending larger files with Nearby Sharing.

Improved: Reliability when sending larger files with Nearby Sharing. [Projecting] Improved: Reliability of displaying the project menu after pressing Windows logo key + P.

Improved: Reliability of displaying the project menu after pressing Windows logo key + P. [Printing] Improved: Performance of the Windows printing service (spoolsv.exe) to help printing run more smoothly and reduce slowdowns during high‑volume printing.

Improved: Performance of the Windows printing service (spoolsv.exe) to help printing run more smoothly and reduce slowdowns during high‑volume printing. [File Explorer] Improved: You can now open a new File Explorer window more reliably. Holding the Shift key and selecting the File Explorer icon on the taskbar, or using the middle mouse button, now opens a new instance of File Explorer instead of the current one. Improved: File Explorer now includes an Extract all option on the command bar when you browse non‑ZIP archive folders. Improved: Reliability of displaying devices on the Network page in File Explorer.

[Display] Improved: This update improves reliability when your PC wakes from sleep. Improved: Display-related performance improvements to help reduce the time for a PC to resume from sleep, especially when the system is under heavy load and in other scenarios.

[Other] Improved: This update improves visual consistency across Windows, including the taskbar when auto‑hide is on, credential fields in the Windows Security dialog, and the print dialog.

A positive sign of things to come?

There's also no known issues with this update currently, which is a nice change of pace. Perhaps Microsoft really is serious about addressing "pain points" and improving the Windows OS for power users this year. If this keeps up, Microsoft might be onto a winning strategy.

