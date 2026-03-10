Former Xbox VP talks building Microsoft's brand, distancing it from Windows, and "throwing punches" for Bill Gates — "this is how the console wars started"

One of the Xbox brand's biggest architects discusses his time at Microsoft in a new interview.

Photograph of Peter Moore, Microsoft&#039;s former entertainment VP that oversaw the creation of the Xbox 360.
Photograph of Peter Moore, Microsoft's former entertainment and gaming VP that oversaw the creation of the Xbox 360. (Image credit: The Game Business)

Microsoft's gaming brand Xbox may be globally recognized as one of the largest in the industry today, but in the early 2000s, it was in its infancy, and going up against stiff competition like Sony's PlayStation 2 and Nintendo's GameCube.

Following the strong launch of the original Xbox console, Microsoft wanted to ensure the brand was very distinct from the rest of the company — both to make it more attractive to consumers, and to distance it from antitrust challenges the firm was facing at the time.

"When I met with Bill, he said, 'I am concerned that Sony is going to own the living room, and that we will be forever relegated to being a computer on a desk in an office, and that's not what we want. And as broadband starts to democratize your access to the internet and entertainment will start flowing through there, we need to be in the living room. And the best way to be in the living room I see,' says Bill, 'is video games,'" said Moore.

"He saw what we eventually built with the Xbox 360 — which was previously Xenon — [which is that it] is not just a game machine, but an entertainment machine. And the tagline we came up with ... 'We're a living entertainment experience powered by human energy.' That was our line, and that's what we built,'" he continued. "But Steve said, 'I need somebody to throw punches, and we're a bunch of nerds.' His words. And we needed to revamp ... we needed our own environment."