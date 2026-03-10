Click for next article

Photograph of Peter Moore, Microsoft's former entertainment and gaming VP that oversaw the creation of the Xbox 360.

Microsoft's gaming brand Xbox may be globally recognized as one of the largest in the industry today, but in the early 2000s, it was in its infancy, and going up against stiff competition like Sony's PlayStation 2 and Nintendo's GameCube.

Following the strong launch of the original Xbox console, Microsoft wanted to ensure the brand was very distinct from the rest of the company — both to make it more attractive to consumers, and to distance it from antitrust challenges the firm was facing at the time.

One of the big moves it made to build it was to hire Peter Moore, former president of Sega, who went on to become vice president of Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Business wing. More recently discussed his time in the gaming industry and at the company in a new interview with The Game Business, talking about his role developing 2005's Xbox 360 and the Xbox brand as a whole in fascinating detail.

"It was nerdy, right? It was [Bill Gates]! It was [Steve Ballmer]! If you watched the video, it was 'Developers! Developers!' This is nerd central there, and I move up there and I have lunch with Steve Ballmer, and he says, 'We don't have people like you,'" Moore explained. "He had seen me on stage for Sega kinda throwing punches; I loved being a challenger of brands and giving Sony all kinds of abuse, irreverent abuse. One of my best print ads was a little redheaded ginger kid going like this [taunting gesture], and 'Sega wishes Sony all the best with their hardware shortages.' I mean, we were just mocking each other all the time. This is how the console wars started."

In Moore, executives like CEO Steve Ballmer and chief software architect Bill Gates saw a fiery spirit that wouldn't be afraid to get aggressive and take the fight to Xbox's competition. But as the importance of having a strong presence in the living room for all forms of entertainment grew, Moore was also one of the key visionaries that made the Xbox 360 an "entertainment machine."

"When I met with Bill, he said, 'I am concerned that Sony is going to own the living room, and that we will be forever relegated to being a computer on a desk in an office, and that's not what we want. And as broadband starts to democratize your access to the internet and entertainment will start flowing through there, we need to be in the living room. And the best way to be in the living room I see,' says Bill, 'is video games,'" said Moore.

"He saw what we eventually built with the Xbox 360 — which was previously Xenon — [which is that it] is not just a game machine, but an entertainment machine. And the tagline we came up with ... 'We're a living entertainment experience powered by human energy.' That was our line, and that's what we built,'" he continued. "But Steve said, 'I need somebody to throw punches, and we're a bunch of nerds.' His words. And we needed to revamp ... we needed our own environment."