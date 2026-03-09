Click for next article

We have all seen and heard the Xbox marketing campaign “This is an Xbox.” For many fans, myself included, it landed poorly. It made those who invested in Xbox hardware feel like second fiddle, and that is exactly how it came across.

The messaging suggested that an Xbox console was no longer essential. Instead, you could pick up a phone, tablet, or laptop and feel just as invested in Xbox as someone who had spent money on a Series X.

In practice, that idea is not inherently bad. Expanding where people can play Xbox games makes sense. The problem was how it was communicated. Rather than presenting those devices as an extension of the console experience, the campaign made some players feel like they might as well sell their console.

The future of Xbox starts now

Image 1 of 2 "Build for what's next" and "the future of Xbox starts now" slogan (Image credit: Fast Technology | Microsoft) Photos of Xbox's floor at GDC 2026 (Image credit: Fast Technology | Microsoft)

Recently, Satya Nadella sat down with new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma for an internal Q&A with the Xbox team. During the session, he reassured staff and addressed what many see as the elephant in the room: how Microsoft views gaming.

While it may sound like corporate speak, his comments were largely positive. Nadella reiterated that Microsoft will “always” invest in gaming and described Xbox as core to the company’s identity.

Details from the Q&A surfaced through an exclusive here at Windows Central. However, prior to this, Asha Sharma announced Project Helix, Xbox’s next-generation console designed to play both Xbox and PC games. A new marketing slogan has now entered the picture.

At Xbox’s upcoming appearance at GDC this week, we get a look at its booth, which features several new marketing slogans.

These include “Build for what’s next” and “The future of Xbox starts now,” alongside “empowering developers for 25 years,” with a display showcasing every Xbox console up to the Xbox Series.

Now it's worth mentioning that these are not actually new marketing slogans but rather talk exclusive for GDC, which is geared more toward developers than consumers; however, it does give us an idea of the direction Xbox is heading.

With that said, we won't have to wait long to see what these slogans might mean. Jason Ronald, Xbox’s VP of Next Generation, is set to take the stage on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to discuss Xbox’s 25 years and what comes next.

🗨️ What do you think of "the future of Xbox starts now" as a new slogan?

It is an exciting premise for sure. The future of Xbox starts right now, this week, no less. While GDC is geared more toward developers, it is still fun for us as consumers to wonder what that future might look like.

With that said, be sure to let me know your thoughts by letting us know in the comments, and make sure to take part in our poll below!

