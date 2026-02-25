Image of Xbox One X stacked on top of Xbox One S.

Xbox Wire has dropped its latest blog post outlining new updates across Xbox consoles, the ROG Xbox Ally, and more, detailing a wave of new features and quality of life improvements.

Kicking things off, console players can now enjoy 1440p streaming on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S. It is genuinely impressive to see hardware this old continue receiving meaningful upgrades, especially one that enables higher resolution cloud streaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

So what else is changing? Let’s take a closer look at the rest of the updates below.

Images of Xbox February updates (Image credit: Microsoft)

We actually covered this previously, but Xbox is now highlighting it properly in their latest blog.

The Xbox PC app has added new UI navigation sounds when using a controller, making the Xbox App feel more console-like by using the same UI noises that Xbox consoles use.

These can be toggled on or off in Settings > Audio within the app.

This is something I can get behind. As an Xbox Ally X owner myself, these are genuinely useful updates.

Removable storage formatting has been improved, making it easier for those who prefer installing and running games from microSD cards. More importantly, the new Advanced Shader Delivery Indicator lets players know whether a game’s graphic shaders were pre-compiled, which should mean smoother first launches for supported titles.

Xbox also says it has made several additional improvements based on user feedback. However, at the time of writing, I have not been able to find detailed patch notes beyond those published in November 2025.

Image 1 of 2 Xbox Postgame Recaps (Image credit: Microsoft) Xbox Cloud Gaming update (Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox is also highlighting its new Postgame Recaps feature, which is now available to Insiders. We covered this when it was first announced earlier in the month, but it essentially gives you a clean summary of your gaming session once you are finished, which is a pretty neat addition.

We also get another small look at the updated Xbox Cloud Gaming web experience currently being tested in public preview. We covered that in more detail previously, but it offers a noticeably improved user experience and could hint at the direction Xbox is taking its UI for future hardware.

It's not the biggest of updates, but some nice features for people who use Xbox hardware, devices, and apps.

Are these upgrades meaningful for you, or just nice-to-haves? We’re curious how this February update actually lands in the real world — whether 1440p cloud streaming and the other tweaks change anything in your day‑to‑day gaming, or if it all feels more like background noise.



Drop your thoughts below, especially if you’re still rocking an Xbox One. Tell us what’s working, what’s not, and what you want Xbox to tackle next.

