The UK's age verification laws have been controversial, but Xbox cannot avoid it.

It appears the time has finally come. The UK is now fully restricting users on Xbox, locking thousands out of features, all in the name of mass surveillance… I mean protecting children, as the government puts it.

The requirement stems from the UK’s Online Safety Act, which mandates age verification for platforms that facilitate online communication. Xbox’s implementation appears to disconnect players from games, prevent access to party chat, and block certain services until verification is complete.

I have been asked to verify my account as well, and I have not done so yet. I find it hard to justify, especially considering my Xbox account alone is over 18 years old.

How Xbox’s age verification system is disrupting players

Reporting from ReclaimTheNet, which has collected multiple accounts from Reddit, suggests users are being forcibly removed from games mid-match when prompted to verify their age. In my own research, I have found players reporting the same issues, with one claiming they were required to complete a full face scan before being allowed to load certain titles.

Perhaps even more frustrating is that many users are attempting to verify, but the system itself appears unreliable. Reports describe checks taking hours, stalling entirely, or leaving accounts locked out of privacy settings, Discord access, and other core features.

With one user stating:

Yeah so none of the age verification methods work for me, it just says “couldnt verify” which i wouldnt mind if it still let me use discord.. i dont understand why scanning my card doesnt work, its the same bank account ive been using for years, facial scan doesnt work... u/Intelligent-Rush-516 on Reddit

The UK’s Online Safety Act has been the subject of intense online debate. Many, myself included, view aspects of the policy as a significant invasion of personal privacy.

While protecting children online is important, many argue the approach may simply push younger users toward VPNs or other workarounds. In some cases, that could mean accessing platforms that refuse to comply with UK regulation altogether, potentially exposing them to greater risks.

The UK is also considering age verification requirements for accessing VPN services. Meanwhile, Discord had begun rolling out its own age checks more broadly before rolling back and delaying the initiative following widespread backlash.

