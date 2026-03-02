A new California law requires age checks in Windows, macOS, and every other operating system — even Linux. Good luck with that.

California’s Digital Age Assurance Act requires age checks in every operating system.

California’s Digital Age Assurance Act requires all operating systems to add age verification at account setup. (Image credit: Getty Images, Santiago Urquijo | Edited with Gemini)

Over the past few years, age verification has increasingly become prevalent across industries and platforms. Just last month, Discord announced plans to roll out age verification measures globally to, as it claims, protect users from harmful or inappropriate content.

And now, the move is trickling down to operating systems. Well, at least in California. In October 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom signed California’s Digital Age Assurance Act (AB 1043), requiring operating system providers in the state to collect users’ age information during setup (via PCGamer).

Age verification probably won't work for Linux

While this might not be a major change for Windows since the operating system already requires users to provide their date of birth during the Microsoft Account setup process, it seems like an uphill task for Linux distros.

This is because they don’t have centralized accounts, and users can download ISOs from global mirrors and freely modify the source code.

"This is basically impossible for California to enforce," CatoDomine indicated on Reddit. "Even if Linux Mint decides to add some kind of age verification, to comply with CA law, there's no reason anyone would choose that version."

The user further indicated that even if the find a way to get age verification to work on Linux, "It's more likely they will put a disclaimer on their website: "not for use in California."

Do you support California’s new law requiring age verification in all operating systems? Share your thoughts in the comments.

