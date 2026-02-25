Microsoft is introducing an AI watermark policy for Microsoft 365, controlled through its Cloud Policy service. In a post-AI world, that is not necessarily a bad thing. More transparency is generally a positive move.

Right now, the feature applies to just audio content generated or altered using Copilot and other AI tools within Microsoft 365, with watermarked videos set for next month.

For now, the policy must be manually enabled by administrators. The watermark also cannot be customized, so its wording and placement will remain fixed.

Even if you decide to leave the watermarking feature disabled, the content will still contain metadata indicating that Copilot was used.

How Microsoft’s AI watermark policy works

Example of watermark on video (Image credit: Microsoft)

The policy itself is managed through the Cloud Policy service for Microsoft 365, and can be found under the “Include a watermark when content from Microsoft 365 is generated or altered by AI.” That gives organizations control rather than leaving decisions up to individual users.

For watermarking to apply, administrators must manually set the policy to Enabled. It is not switched on by default.

If the policy is set to Disabled or left as Not configured, no visible or audible watermark will be added to video or audio content.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The scope is also specific. It applies only to video and audio content generated or altered using AI within Microsoft 365. It does not extend to every file type.

There is also little room for customization. Admins cannot change the wording or placement of the watermark, so what Microsoft provides is what users will see or hear.

It is also important to clarify that this policy does not apply to images, that’s its own separate thing. Image watermarking is handled separately and is controlled at the user level instead.

Even if an organization chooses not to enable visible or audible watermarks, Microsoft still embeds additional details into the content's metadata, but this is just for images as of now, and they’re working on doing the same for audio and video.

That can include which AI model was used, which app generated the content, and when it was created.

Audio watermarking is already available. Video watermarking is expected to roll out in March 2026.

I don't personally rely on Copilot, and my own experiments with AI have occasionally produced some odd results. Just recently, I was told the AMD RX 9070 XT was not a real GPU when asking a hardware question, despite having one sitting inside my computer.

Still, these changes make sense. In a world where AI-generated content is becoming increasingly common, more transparency is hard to argue against. Oh, and it also does not yet apply to Government cloud contracts, and I don’t know how I feel about that admission.

💬 Passing it over to you!

Do you think AI-generated content should always be clearly labeled in tools like Microsoft 365? Let us know in the comments and make sure to take part in our poll below:

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.