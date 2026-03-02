Microsoft has had many nicknames over the years, but few have stuck quite like “Microslop.” The term gained traction as it invested heavily in AI, with some users growing concerned about the direction of Windows and the increasing push to ship AI features without much user choice.

Now, in the official Copilot Discord server, it appears Microsoft has had enough. The company has blocked the term “Microslop,” preventing users from posting it in the community, if only briefly.

Microsoft blocks “Microslop” in Copilot Discord

Image of a table with the Microsoft Copilot logo on the display (Image credit: Getty Images | SOPA)

Thanks to reporting by WindowsLatest, we have seen proof that Microsoft, or at least someone on the Copilot team managing the newly launched Discord server, had blocked the term “Microslop.”

After joining the server myself, it appears that since WindowsLatest reported on the situation, the term has been re-enabled. However, the server remains in chaos, with users spamming a range of content, including material that is not safe for work.

While “Microslop” is currently no longer blocked, many users had already attempted to bypass the filter using variations of the word during the time the term was blocked anyway.

Microsoft is tired of 'Microslop,' and it's now blocking 'Microslop' comments in Copilot's official Discord server 😂 pic.twitter.com/OR2FFU69h8March 1, 2026

This ultimately led to the server being temporarily locked down. Although it now appears accessible again, the community feels largely unusable in its current state, and it is difficult to see that changing any time soon.

When the server first launched in December 2024, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), promoting the server, users were initially engaging in far more constructive discussions, according to WindowsLatest. Now it seems to have attracted the attention of people frustrated with AI’s growing presence in Windows, and it is not hard to understand why.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Copilot does not appear to be seeing the level of adoption that Satya Nadella and Microsoft might suggest. Despite billions being invested into AI, and other areas of the company such as Xbox facing pressure, reports indicate that only 3.3% of Microsoft 365 users actively use Copilot.

Satya maintains that usage is growing, claiming nearly three times year-over-year growth. However, growth figures can sound impressive in isolation, and tripling a small base does not necessarily translate into widespread adoption.

I have made my thoughts on AI clear since it became a standard part of daily life. While I recognize there are genuine use cases, particularly in medicine and science, its broader utility outside those fields still feels largely unproven, at least to me.

🗨️ So where do you land? Have you joined to riot or are you a quiet bystander like myself?

Are users overreacting, or is this a sign that frustration with AI in Windows is reaching a tipping point?

Let me know in the comments, and make sure to take part in our poll below:

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.