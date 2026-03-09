Click for next article

Compared to Destiny, Marathon is a much tighter and more focused game, which hopefully means we'll never see content vaulting come to it.

One of the largest and most controversial systems Destiny 2 developer Bungie added to the live-service looter shooter was content vaulting — a process that's seen pieces of old content removed from the game as new releases come out since 2020's Beyond Light expansion.

The studio said vaulting had to be done to keep the game stable, though fans ultimately still resent content vaulting and have pointed out no other long-running mass-multiplayer titles have had to introduce such a system. For many, it's considered an unacceptable removal of content they previously paid for, even as some vaulted content has been brought back over time.

With Bungie's long-awaited extraction shooter reboot of Marathon now finally out, many have worried that the developer will eventually introduce a similar type of content vaulting system to its latest FPS. However, the studio has confirmed that there are no plans for one, and that it's aiming for the game's content to be "evergreen."

