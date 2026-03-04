Heads up, don't buy Marathon on Steam — get a PC key here instead and save on ARC Raiders' new rival, and one of 2026's biggest shooter games
Bungie's Marathon could be a massive hit, and with these deals, you can get a code for the FPS for less.
One of 2026's first big game releases is Marathon, Bungie's extraction shooter reboot of its cult classic '90s sci-fi FPS franchise. It's the first new game from the studio since Destiny 2, and it has the potential to become one of this year's biggest, most-popular games.
It's available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $39.99, but if you're on PC, don't buy it on Steam — at least not directly. You can pick a Steam key for the game up for just $33.89 at Loaded (formerly CDKeys) thanks to a sweet deal the retailer is running, and the $59.99 Deluxe Edition is selling for only $50.79 at Loaded as well.
The Marathon hype is real
Last year, faith in Marathon was at an all-time low, with Bungie facing a severe art theft controversy as well as significant negative feedback from players that tried out the game's alpha playtest. Following a lengthy delay and a significant revamp that brought numerous changes and additions, though, the game completely rebounded and reignited excitement for the extraction shooter.
Now, just a few days after the popular Marathon Server Slam beta test, Marathon's release date and launch times are upon us — and it's already a top seller. Indeed, at the time of writing, Marathon is the second best-selling game on Steam's Top Sellers list. It's only below Resident Evil Requiem, and notably, it's above the industry-dominating ARC Raiders.
Marathon is the first new PvPvE shooter to rival ARC Raiders in the extraction shooter genre, with both games targeting the wider audiences turned off by the extremely hardcore systems of Escape from Tarkov. Both games are more approachable, though where ARC Raiders encourages more dynamic social encounters, Marathon is generally all about getting into action-packed engagements with other players or AI-controlled UESC forces and coming out on top to collect the spoils of war.
The extremely satisfying gunplay of Bungie's Destiny series is baked into Marathon's DNA, which in turn makes these encounters as addicting to get into as they are lethal. A variety of different Runner (player) "shells" to choose from that each have unique abilities, strengths, and weaknesses add depth and playmaking potential to the sandbox, with boss fights and special events in the maps designed to keep players on their toes.
