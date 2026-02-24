Hideo Kojima's next big collab is finally available to pre-order — this "Limited Special Edition" 2-in-1 gaming PC is straight out of Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima is undeniably one of the most renowned video game figureheads of all time, and the appeal surrounding his body of work transcends the digital format. Although Kojima made a name with Metal Gear and Death Stranding, lately he's been branching out into fashion and hardware.

Last year, we covered a $1,500 Hamilton watch with a Death Stranding 2 theme. Now, as part of his latest crossover partnership, ASUS has cooked up a Special Edition Kojima Productions version of its awesome ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 gaming PC.

This is a lot more in line with our interests, and the best part? You can now pre-order it from Antonline. This PC is strictly limited edition, so if it's on your shopping list, you won't want to wait too long.

For Ludens Who Dare ASUS ROG Limited Special Edition Kojima Productions Flow Z13: $3,699.99 at antonline This limited edition version of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 runs on an AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 CPU, 128GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It comes with a special carrying case, as well as two free games (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Crimson Desert).

ASUS unveiled its ROG Flow Z13-KJP special edition laptop at CES 2026, complete with Death Stranding stylings designed in collaboration with legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa.

The end result is a 2-in-1 gaming PC that looks like it was pulled straight out of the sci-fi world. The Flow Z13's framework is still evident, but everything on the outside has changed to fit the new motif.

I wanted to create a gadget that belongs to Ludens and I integrated that into this PC design. Parts and designs are inspired by Ludens and has its essence. Yoji Shinkawa

The external panels, now with carbon fiber accents, are styled in a black-and-gold colorway, and the CNC-milled aluminum frame now has angular cutouts. On the detachable keyboard, new colors, a bolder typeface, and angled edges set it apart from the stock PC.

The special edition version of the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 CPU, 128GB of RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 13.4-inch IPS touch display with 180Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution.

Image 1 of 2 A look at the "For Ludens Who Dare" quote on the back edge of the Flow Z13. (Image credit: ASUS) A look at the gold panel stylings on the Hideo Kojima Special Edition ROG Flow Z13. (Image credit: ASUS)

Included with each purchase is a custom carrying case to keep your PC safe and a custom (exclusive) Armoury Crate theme for onboard software. Two months of PC Game Pass is included, and you'll also receive keys for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Crimson Desert.

Bottom line? If you're a fan of Kojima's work, this PC and its accessories will be immediately recognizable.

We tested the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 and (mostly) loved it

A look at the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 with keyboard attached and kickstand extended to its limit. (Image credit: Windows Central)

We got our hands on the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 that originally launched in 2025 for a full round of testing, which eventually resulted in a positive review and a Windows Central Recommended Award.

We noted its "surprisingly good execution of the form factor with a comfy keyboard and sturdy kickstand," as well as its superb mobile performance afforded by its AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 CPU.

The main attraction to this CPU is its ability to use shared system memory located on the System-on-Chip (SoC) itself. That means that its integrated Radeon 8060S GPU can "borrow" up to 112GB to be used as VRAM, significantly boosting its gaming abilities.

In our tests, even Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing enabled was capableof hitting a 65 FPS average. Other, less demanding titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Black Ops 6 landed well above a 100 FPS average.

Pre-orders for the ASUS ROG Limited Special Edition Kojima Productions Flow Z13 are open now, and the PC is expected to launch March 3, 2026.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.