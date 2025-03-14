Xbox fans may not be able to play Death Stranding 2, but you can buy a $1,500 watch to mark the occasion

Well, Xbox fans, we may have finally gotten Death Stranding on Xbox, but we sure as hell aren't getting Death Stranding 2 on Xbox at launch on June 26, 2025.



What we can do, however, is commemorate the occasion and commiserate our loss with this incredibly priced $1.5k watch that's being released to celebrate the launch.



Or, you know, we could just go out and buy a PlayStation 5 Pro (or two).



Yes, for the princely sum of $1,495, you, too, can look like Solid Snake—or at least the guy everyone’s comparing to Solid Snake in the new Death Stranding 2 trailer. His name is Neil, which isn’t as cool sounding, but still... look at his watch!

Hamilton Special Edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach watch

Image 1 of 3 This is the watch Neil taps on his wrist before wrapping a bandana around his head, drawing comparisons to Solid Snake. (Image credit: Hamilton) The rear casing is transparent allowing you to see the inner details of the watch (Image credit: Hamilton) This man confidently struts, hands in pockets, knowing he can comfortably afford 1.5k on a watch (Image credit: Hamilton)

The American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition watch is set to drop in June (26th), just in time for the PS5 exclusive’s release.



Now, I know what you're thinking. Why would you spend nearly 1.5k on a watch for a game you can't even play?

Well, it's a limited edition, and it's fancy. That's why.



There are only 2,000 pieces available, and it's practically a sci-fi movie prop crafted from titanium and containing seven sapphire crystals. Yes, seven—just enough to remind you that you are making a very good financial decision here.



Also, the seconds hand is orange (sarcasm, but a splash of color goes a long way!).

I asked our Editor-in-Chief, Daniel Rubino, who is very proud of his watch collection, if this was enough to make him pull the trigger. He has already signed up to the mailing list at the words 'limited edition'.



My first thought when seeing the watch was that it reminded me of that insanely priced Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition mouse, which Rubino reviewed, so I'm sensing a theme here.

In addition, Rubino notes that the watch features Hamilton's unique H-10 movement, a Swiss-made automatic watch movement known for its impressive 80-hour power reserve, which is significantly longer than the standard 40-hour reserve found in many other movements. It is based on the ETA C07.611 and features a three-hand display with or without a date function (in this case, without), meaning it's easy to get serviced if needed since it's not "in-house."



He also clued me in that Hamilton are well known for making incredibly sought-after watches from movies like Interstellar, The Matrix and Dune. So there is definitely a willing and eager audience for a watch like this.

The only downside is that it has no lume on the hands, so reading it at night will be impossible. It also only has 50m water resistance, which is a bit on the low side, but OK for showers and washing dishes (presumably the 7 pieces of sapphire glass and overall design make it difficult to go beyond 50m, so fair play).

'Neil' in the Death Stranding 2 trailer sports the watch in one scene (Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Now I'm browsing the Hamilton website and wondering if I too need to develop a penchant for expensive watches, but then I remembered I have children draining my every financial and emotional resource.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition Watch | $1,495 at Hamilton



This watch is made in partnership with Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa. Its black PVD titanium frame "embraces the game’s futuristic spirit." It has an 80-hour power reserve. Only 2000 will be available when it launches on June 26, 2025, so you'll need to register now to be notified if you want to get your hands on one.



🤑Alternative deal: Casio Sportswatch | was $54.95 now $38.99 at Best Buy (buy 38 of them!)

I don't have 1.5k to spend on a watch, what about me?

Of course, many Death Stranding fans are already discussing the watch online and whether it's worth its high price, but this is really in the mid-range for anyone truly interested in limited edition pieces.



To give some perspective, the Seiko collaboration for the first Death Stranding game was double the retail price of this Hamilton offering, at around $3k at launch, and only 1,000 of them were made. Thus, making the Hamilton watch practically a bargain in comparison.



Since we have now, years later, got Death Stranding on Xbox, it's likely that at some point Death Stranding 2 could also arrive. If you're a fan, by the time that date comes around, this watch could be worth an even bigger fortune.



Or... feel free to enjoy this Casio for $37 at Amazon, and tell everyone that asks it cost you $1.5K.