Why do Xbox's custom controllers go so unreasonably hard?!

Microsoft is making Xbox controller collectors out of a lot of people.

In previous years, anti-Xbox fanboys would mock the brand for the sheer volume of custom controllers Microsoft was putting out into the ether, saying things like, "Xbox has more controllers than games." In 2025, nobody can really deny that Xbox now has an absolute mountain of games, with an annual output that is practically burying almost every other publisher out there. Xbox is now publishing more games on PlayStation than Sony itself, in a huge turn around. But, its custom Xbox controller operation has continued unabated. It's almost as if people who make controllers aren't the same people who make games, right?

But I digress. Xbox and PC gamers who want to celebrate their favorite franchises have more options than ever from Microsoft and, occasionally, other partners, through the medium of the excellent Xbox controller.

For many, the Xbox controller is and remains the best gamepad ever made. The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has some notorious wear-and-tear issues, but the standard gamepad has practically become the default option for millions across both Xbox and PC, and increasingly mobile devices too, via Bluetooth.

Microsoft's best Xbox controllers include the wonderfully textured Sea of Thieves option of yesteryear, the wonderful Minecraft controller range, and even more standard colorways, like the personal favorite Phantom Black design. Recently, we've also had Starfield, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and now, a Witcher 3 design as well. As expected, they're all stunning, and already riding high on the list of best Xbox custom controller designs.

Rich with texture and hidden details

A controller to rip and tear to. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Microsoft released this shiny new DOOM: The Dark Ages controller to coincide with the game's release, and it's an absolute stunning piece for fans of the franchise.

Inspired by the DOOM Slayer's modern armor, this wonderfully textured controller continues traditions started by the Sea of Thieves controller and others of previous years.

It sports a metallic-styled sheath across the top where the Xbox button is housed, complete with textured and embossed chevrons. The ABXY buttons are repainted with Sentinel-styled characters, complete with a chipped paint effect giving it a battle worn finish.

No DOOM controller would be complete without a blood splatter across the top left either, and that's exactly what we have here for good measure. This DOOM-styled controller is still available to buy too at Amazon for around $70.

The Starfield controller is ideal for every budding space farer on Xbox. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

One controller that is sadly no longer available to buy is this Starfield edition option, that launched with the sci-fi RPG back in 2023.

Starfield won its fair share of criticism for a general lack of density and diversity in its explorative gameplay delivery, but one thing that I think is effectively flawless was its range of accessories, including the above controller.

Following the game's "Constellation" design stylings, this Starfield controller lacks the textured plastic of the DOOM option, but makes up for it with gorgeous detailing and paint work. The transparent triggers really bring the whole design together too, coupled with the platinum finish on the d-pad.

Indeed, one way all of Microsoft's custom controllers really excel is in their small details and easter eggs. The DOOM controller, for example, sports a tribute to Daisy, DOOMguy's pet bunny, sadly destroyed by the evil demonic forces of hell.

Image 1 of 3 Microsoft often packs easter eggs into the custom controllers' battery covers. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden) Even the packaging for the Starfield controller draws strong inspiration from the game itself. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden) The transparent triggers on the Starfield controller work in a tidy sci-fi element. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

I also found myself impressed by the Starfield controller's packaging, which also sported sci-fi stylings and circuitry diagrams that feature on the controller itself as well.

Previous controllers like the Minecraft option also featured hidden easter eggs in the battery door and in other places. The attention to detail really accentuates the love Microsoft's accessory team has for building out these custom designs.

Some have mocked Xbox in the past for how hard they go with custom Xbox controllers, but I for one think it's awesome. These are not shoddy low-quality rush-jobs. Xbox custom designs are not simple decals haphazardly adhered to the chasis. They're often textured with custom features, crammed with thoughtful easter eggs, and sometimes come with additional digital content too.

I am glad Xbox continues to invest so much in this area. I think it's easy to take it for granted when the designs are for a franchise you might not be that hyped for. But when the DOOM and Witcher 3 controllers dropped, it reminded me that sometimes even I take this aspect of Xbox for granted. In an era where Microsoft corporate generally seems anti-fun, it's nice that this tradition has endured.

What's next for Xbox controllers?

The stunning Witcher 3 Xbox and Xbox Elite controller designs are totally sold out already as of writing, in celebration of the game's 10 year anniversary. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

A lot of these controllers are limited edition, which can be a bit of a bummer if you miss the first wave. Perhaps in the future, Microsoft could set up a per-order kind of system where popular options get reissued like some merchandise companies do. The Witcher 3 ten year anniversary celebratory Xbox controllers, for example, sold out insanely fast. I was lucky enough to grab one, but those who weren't now have to contest with scalpers on eBay.

But what's next for Xbox and its controllers? Microsoft is known to have a next-gen controller update planned, codenamed Sebile, which might have dynamic haptics to bring it up to parity with the PS5 controller. I also know that Microsoft has nearly completed its work on the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3, which has leveraged reams of feedback in order to improve some of its predecessors flaws. I'm not sure when that will debut, but we do have an Xbox Showcase just around the corner on June 8th, 2025. Perhaps then would be a good time?

We have tons of upcoming Xbox games that could get custom controller jobs too. Outer Worlds 2, Clockwork Revolution, Perfect Dark, perhaps even second-party titles like Ninja Gaiden 4. What would you like to see? Hit the comments, let Microsoft know.